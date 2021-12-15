RUSK – The Rusk Lady Eagles fell to the Whitehouse Ladycats at home on Tuesday 45-32.
In the first half, the Lady Eagles had a tough time controlling the pace. Although they outscored Whitehouse 24-22 in the second half, it wasn’t enough to come away with the win.
Freshman Kyeisha Clater continues to stand out offensively, contributing 14 points. Erica Anderson also put together a solid game on both ends of the floor.
Riley Caveness had two rebounds, Kenyada Kincade had three points and five rebounds, DaMaya Hart scored five points, six rebounds, two assists, and four steals, Erica Anderson scored six points and two rebounds, Abbi Wilkerson had two rebounds, Kaydance Barnett had two rebounds, Brooklyn Barfield scored two points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal, Kyeisha Clater put up 14 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Ireona Hart scored four points, two rebounds and one steal.
Head coach Corinna Ford said the team will continue to put in the work at practice.
“We have got to put together a whole ball game in order to be successful against good teams. We had moments where we were putting everything together well and moments where we weren't doing our job,” she said. “The fact that we managed to outscore them the second half says a lot about the tenacity of this team. They do not quit regardless of the scoreboard and that alone makes us competitive with anyone.
“We like a fast paced game and struggle on defense when we allow the other team time to set up. We will continue to hammer defense in practice to get ready for our next game,” Ford continued.
Rusk will take on Mabank at 1 p.m. Tuesday at home.