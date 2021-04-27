Whitehouse High School found its new head girls basketball coach, and he comes from somewhere historically known for basketball — North Carolina.
“When you think of basketball, North Carolina and Kentucky are two of the places that first come to mind,” Whitehouse athletic director Adam Cook said.
Whitehouse has hired Jay Fitts, who has been coaching for more than 20 years, to take over the Ladycats program.
“We were very fortunate to have a very good pool of candidates to choose from,” Cook said. “We went through the process, and it became very clear that he was the right fit with what we needed program wise. He brings winning experience and the discipline he will bring is huge for the program, as well.”
Fitts comes to Whitehouse from Piedmont High School in Union County, North Carolina, where he spent five seasons. At Piedmont, Fitts coached current Clemson standout Hunter Tyson.
Prior to Piedmont, Fitts was the head girls basketball coach at Forest Hills High School and the head boys basketball coach at Porter Ridge High School.
Fitts grew up in Connecticut and graduated from the University of Connecticut. He started his career at his alma mater of Parish Hill High School in Chaplin, Connecticut. Fitts said he eventually decided to move south and landed in North Carolina.
Fitts ended up at Weddington High School, where he made a friendship that assisted in him landing in Whitehouse.
Fitts coached under Don Newton, who is currently the head boys basketball coach at Longview High School. Fitts worked under Newton in the boys program for a year. Fitts said Newton eventually hired him to come back to Weddington as the head girls basketball coach.
“We’ve been friends for over 20 years now,” Fitts said. “He’s been a great mentor to me. I’m very appreciative of his influence. It’s a chance to be close to him again.”
Through Newton, Fitts said he also got to know former Whitehouse head boys basketball coach Brent Kelley.
“He had nothing but great things to say about Whitehouse,” Fitts said. “He said it was a great community and great place to raise a family. That’s kind of what led me to Whitehouse.”
Fitts and his wife, Erica, have two daughters — Jayla, 12 and Evra, 8. Fitts said his wife is also an educator. Fitts is a two-time Teacher of the Year at Forest Hills and Weddington.
“Doing research, my wife and I felt that being in a place where education and athletics are valued, that’s the biggest thing,” Fitts said. “We felt it was a good time to make this move. The kids are pretty young, so we are excited for the opportunities for them, as well.”
Fitts said when he interviewed, Cook and Whitehouse Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran made him feel at home.
“I told them I am really excited about getting to Whitehouse and continuing to build that program,” Fitts said. “I love teaching the game, no matter if its boys or girls. I have been very fortunate to have some really good players on both the boys and girls side.”
While Fitts still has to meet his players, there are two attributes he knows he wants from his teams at Whitehouse.
“I think first and foremost, we will focus on being a team that plays the hardest,” Fitts said. “Especially at the high school level, if you play harder than the other team, you have a really good chance. No. 2, expect to see a disciplined team that takes care of the ball.
“I think tempo depends on personnel. I certainly look to play up-tempo, but I don’t know if that will be the game plan every night.”
Fitts takes over for Adam McMahon. The Ladycats missed the playoffs this season. Whitehouse made the playoffs in 2019-20, ending a four-year skid.