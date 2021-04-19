The Whitehouse Ladycats won the District 16-5A Tennis Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Whitehouse also qualified nine players to the Class 5A Region II Tournament, scheduled for April 27-28 in McKinney.
Kaitlyn Monroe won first in girls singles.
Skylar Leach and Ainsley Anderson took first in girls doubles.
Sarah Teves and Ashton Aguilar captured the top spot in mixed doubles.
Grant Anderson was a part of the boys doubles runner-up team. The team of Jacie Gregory and Avril Cook was runner-up in girls doubles.
Joriel “LJ” Almazan and Adam Cox placed fourth in boys doubles, and Gage Henson was fourth in boys singles.
Whitehouse was the runner-up to Tyler on the boys side.
“I am extremely proud of how the entire team competed at district,” Whitehouse tennis coach Shelby May said. “We played some great tennis over the two days of the district tournament. It has been great to see my team’s hard work pay off.”