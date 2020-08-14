The Whitehouse Wildcats have finalized their 2020 football schedule, Adam Cook, WISD athletic director, said.
The Wildcats open with two straight road games — Sept. 25 at Forney Jackrabbits and Oct. 2 at Royse City Bulldogs.
Royse City replaced Lake Tyler rival Chapel Hill on Whitehouse's schedule.
Schools in Class 6A, 5A and TAPPS are opening later in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Class 4A and below teams will begin their season the last weekend of August.
Whitehouse is in District 9-5A Division II, while Chapel Hill is in District 9-4A Division I. The Bulldogs replaced the Wildcats with a home game on Sept. 4 against Kaufman.
The Wildcats' home opener is slated for Oct. 9 against Corsicana. Whitehouse has a bye on Oct. 16.
Whitehouse's district slate includes: Oct. 23 at Nacogdoches; Oct. 30 vs. Mount Pleasant; Nov. 6 at Hallsville; Oct. 13 vs. Marshall; Oct. 20 at Longview Pine Tree; Oct. 27 vs. Jacksonville; and Dec. 4 at Texas High.
All kickoffs are set for 7:30 p.m.
Wildcats head coach Marcus Gold enters his third season at the helm. He has led Whitehouse to consecutive playoff berths and records of 7-4 (2018) and 8-4 (2019).