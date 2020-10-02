ROYSE CITY — Whitehouse sophomore quarterback Joey Conflitti rolled out on fourth-and-goal and found senior Trevor Theiring for the game-winning touchdown in a 22-20 win over Royse City on Friday night.
It is the second straight road win for the Wildcats (2-0) while Whitehouse handed Royse City (1-1) its first loss and held the high-powered Bulldogs in check by controlling the clock with long drives and manhandling Royse City up front.
Whitehouse led 8-7 at halftime and continued to stay in front of the Bulldogs.
Conflitti finished with 154 yards, completing 14 of 20 with two TD strikes to Theiring.
The duo hooked up in the third quarter for a 21-yard scoring play to give the Wildcats a 15-7 lead.
Then facing fourth-and-goal and clinging to a 15-13 advantage with 6:12 to play, Whitehouse coach Marcus Gold decided to leave his offense on the field and trust his sophomore quarterback. Conflitti paid him back by buying enough time on a rollout to find Theiring in the corner. The PAT by Ben Harris gave Whitehouse 22-13 advantage.
Royse City rolled up 650 yards of offense and 55 points last week in its win over Frisco Centennial. The Bulldogs replied with a taste of that explosive offense, going 57 yards in four plays. Bulldogs quarterback Joe Veracruz lofted a 34-yard touchdown strike to Ketron Jackson. The PAT cut the Wildcats lead to 22-20 with 4:39 remaining.
All Whitehouse had to do was hold onto the ball and keep that Royse City offense on the sideline.
The Wildcats converted a first down and thought they had another when Matthew Gooden broke free for 7 yards. But a stoppage in play and a re-spot by the officials made it third-and-1.
Royse City still had two timeouts remaining.
Conflitti decided to take it himself, keeping on a zone-read for a 2-yard dive.
Two more 13-yard runs by Gooden made sure of the victory.
Gooden finished with 113 yards while Iven Washington pounded out 17 yards and a touchdown. Theiring led all players with eight catches for 90 yards and two scores.
Whitehouse forced five turnovers last week in its win over Forney, but on Friday, it was the Wildcats turning the ball over twice in the first half. Fortunately, the Wildcats defense never blinked, holding Royse City to a combined 93 yards in the first two quarters.
The Bulldogs did strike first, but it took a fake field goal to do it. Royse City holder Tatum Woods took the snap and dropped back before lofting a pass to Tyson Neighbors for a 20-yard touchdown. The PAT made it 7-0 with 8:40 to go in the half.
Whitehouse, undaunted responded with a bruising 65-yard drive that took 12 plays. On fourth-and-14, Conflitti gave a glimpse of what was to come in the second half, connecting with Theiring for a 17-yard gain. The Wildcats continued to press on until Washington capped the drive, spinning out of one tackle to get to the edge before bowling over two more Royse City would-be tacklers for a 5-yard touchdown run.
A week ago, Whitehouse went 0-for on 2-point conversion tries, but a direct snap to Jack Clark enabled the senior to crash into the end zone for an 8-7 halftime lead.
The Wildcats stretched their advantage midway through the third quarter, converting three third-and-longs with screen passes and swing passes before Conflitti’s TD to Theiring.