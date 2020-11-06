HALLSVILLE — Jack Clark had an interception and delivered a big play on a fake punt as the senior was one of several defensive stars Friday for Whitehouse in a 42-6 win over Hallsville at Bobcat Stadium.
Whitehouse (6-0) remains undefeated for the season and also moves to 3-0 in District 9-5A Division II. Hallsville drops to 0-6 and 0-3.
Whitehouse held the home side to a single first down until midway through the third quarter.
Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Joey Conflitti connected with senior Trevor Theiring on 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Conflitti finished with 184 yards and two TDs, the other one going to DeCarlton Wilson. The sophomore also rushed for a 1-yard score. On the ground, Matthew Gooden racked up 135 yards and two touchdowns (14, 3), on 17 carries.
Hallsville quarterback Tyler Lee completed 15 of 33 passes for 87 yards, most of those going to Carter Rogas, who finished with 10 catches for 59 yards. He also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Whitehouse led 28-0 following a 14-yard scoring run by Gooden with 10:59 left in the third quarter.
Hallsville got its offensive going, thanks to Lee and Rogas. The two connected on passes of 24 and 8 yards before Rogas finally got the home side on the scoreboard with a 2-yard TD run.
Whitehouse tacked on a couple more scores to make the 42-6 final.
Despite committing three turnovers in the first half, Whitehouse kept Hallsville off the scoreboard, thanks to the Wildcats holding the home side to 38 yards of total offense through two quarters.
Whitehouse scored on the first possession of the contest, driving 52 yards in eight plays. Conflitti finished it off, firing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Wilson.
The defenses then took over for both teams.
An interception by Hallsville senior Jai Lacario stopped one Wildcats drive.
A good punt return by Monte Burns was nullified by a play later by Hallsville senior Major Burnett, who grabbed the Bobcats second interception of the half.
That gave Hallsville possession at its own 42, but on the first play, Whitehouse junior Jayden Brandon returned the favor by intercepting Tyler Lee and returning it to near midfield.
The Wildcats took advantage, using 10 and 18-yard passes from Conflitti to Theiring to drive deep into Hallsville territory. Conflitti capped it by scoring from a yard out. Ben Harris converted the second of three first half PATs to make it 14-0 with 15 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Whitehouse held Hallsville on downs, but then faced a fourth-and-11 from its own 47.
The Wildcats lined up to punt, but the snap went instead to upback Clark, who went around the edge untouched and rumbled 39 yards down the sideline before being brought down at the 8. Three plays later, sophomore Mikevic Hall did just enough to get the ball over the goal line for the 2-yard score and a 21-0 lead.
Hallsville’s offensive continued to struggle against Whitehouse while the Bobcats made their third interception of Conflitti when the receiver and cornerbacks legs got entangled, causing the receiver to trip. With the ball already in the air and the receiver on the ground, Burnett happily accepted his second interception to make the score 21-0 at the half.