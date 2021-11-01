JACKSONVILLE — The Whitehouse Wildcats won their second consecutive football game on Friday, knocking off Jacksonville 28-14 at the Tomato Bowl.
The win moves Whitehouse to 2-7 on the season and 2-4 in District 9-5A Division II. The Indians fall to 1-8 and 1-5.
The Wildcats took a 14-0 first quarter lead. First, Josh Green connected with Reed Alexander for a 64-yard TD pass. Ben Harris’ PAT put Whitehouse up 7-0 with 10:32 on the clock.
Zachary Norvell then stepped up for the Whitehouse defense, picking off a pass at the Wildcat 15 to thwart a Jacksonville drive. Later, Ladarius Pitts recovered a fumble at the Indian 27-yard line.
Whitehouse cashed in with a six-play, 27-yard drive when Jermod McCoy scored on a reverse from the six. Harris’ PAT put the ‘Cats up 14-0 with 3:55 of the first.
Neither team scored in the second quarter as Jacksonville’s Jonathan Johnson intercepted a pass at the Indians’ 21. However, the Indians turned the ball over when Donavon Johnson recovered a fumble at the J’ville 15. A 29-yard field goal attempt by the Wildcats was no good and Whitehouse led 14-0 at the half.
Jacksonville opened second half with a 14-play drive that took 6:46 off the clock as Tony Penson tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Devin McCuin. Aaron Bergara kicked the extra point to pull Jacksonville within 14-7 with 5:14 showing in the third quarter.
Whitehouse went back up by two scores just seconds into the fourth period as Green hit Alexander for a 38-yard TD. Trevon Bowie kicked the PAT and the Wildcats were up 21-7 with 11:29 on the clock.
Later in the quarter, Erik Brody stripped the ball from the Jacksonville runner to give the Wildcats the ball at the Jacksonville 18. On the next play, Green connected with McCoy for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Bowie made the point-after and Whitehouse was on top 28-7 with 6:40 showing.
With 3:22 on the clock in the fourth, Penson hit Kalvin Bryant for a 32-yard TD pass. Bergara made the PAT.
Green hit on 13 of 18 passing attempts for 193 yards with three TDs and an interception. He also led the Wildcats in rushing with 58 yards on 11 carries with Mikevic Hall adding 35 yards on three totes.
McCoy had five receptions for 36 yards and a TD with Alexander making three catches for 198 yards and two TDs.
Pittss had 11 tackles with six tacakles for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery. Along with his interception, Norvell caused a fumble. Sam Cook, Brody, Kentrell Allen and Casey Miller each had eight tackles. Hayden Ross, Donavon Johnson and Harris had seven tackles apiece.
Penson was 8 of 12 for 91 yards and two TDs. Derreion Hinton led the Indians in rushing with 99 yards on 14 attempts. Bryant caught three passes for 65 yards.
On Friday, Whitehouse is scheduled to host Texas High at 7:30 p.m., while Jacksonville visits Mount Pleasant the same night at 7:30 p.m.