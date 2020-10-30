WHITEHOUSE — Braiden Matthews recovered two fumbles, one of them in the end zone for a touchdown and had an interception as part of six miscues Whitehouse forced to defeat Mount Pleasant 33-21 Friday on homecoming at Wildcat Stadium.
Whitehouse (5-0) moves to 2-0 in District 9-5A Division II while Mount Pleasant (2-3) drops to 0-2.
The Wildcats defense and special teams picked up the slack for a Whitehouse offense that struggled to move the ball.
Joey Conflitti completed 18 of 28 passes for 87 yards — two of those going for TDs to Reed Alexander (26, 11). Senior tailback Matthew Gooden rushed 18 times, highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter that gave Whitehouse a much-needed two score cushion with 5:30 to play.
Mt. Pleasant junior Ed Wilder rushed for 109 yards, highlighted by a 24-yard TD run. Tyson Minter scored on a 41-yard run and quarterback Baker Peterson connected with T.J. Johnson for a 53-yard TD.
Whitehouse led 14-7 at halftime and quickly made it a two-score game on the opening kickoff of the third quarter. Mt. Pleasant’s return man was ruled to have fumbled the ball, enabling Monte Burns an opportunity to scoop it up and score the other way on a 30-yard return.
Mt. Pleasant fired back with Peterson’s TD pass to Johnson.
The Wildcats had been shut down in the second half, so Mathews and the defense changed things. The senior laid in wait for Peterson’s short pass and intercepted at the Mt. Pleasant 14. Two plays later, Conflitti found Alexander in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard score and 26-21 lead with 1:20 left in the third.
Neither offense could take the initiative with turnovers by both teams keeping things even.
Gooden had been held in check up to this point, but with his team needing a spark, the sophomore provided it. He took a handoff and went around the edge and was able to find just enough of a crease to break free and race 49 yards to the house.
After that, it was up to the defense to make it stand up and Whitehouse was up to the challenge. Marshall Johnson sacked Peterson on fourth down to get the ball back.
Mt. Pleasant tried to drive one more time late in the game, but this time Mathews was there for the game-clinching fumble recovery to end it, 33-21.
The Wildcats defense ruled most of the first half. Whitehouse held the Tigers to -1 yards in the first quarter and was pitching a shutout until the closing minutes of the half.
Whitehouse’s stop unit also put its own points on the scoreboard. After the Wildcats were stopped on fourth down deep in Mt. Pleasant territory, the Wildcats went to work. Mt. Pleasant’s first two plays from its own 9 netted 0 yards.
On third down, senior Jack Clark raced in and blasted Tigers quarterback Keller Thompson, causing him to cough up the ball. Braiden Mathews scooped up the ball in the end zone to give Whitehouse a 6-0 lead. The PAT by Ben Harris gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
Whitehouse doubled its lead early in the second quarter. A short punt gave the Wildcats possession at the Mt. Pleasant 26. On first down, Conflitti faked a jet sweep and connected with Reed Alexander for a 26-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Mt. Pleasant finally broke through with 2:11 left in the half, thanks to Tyson Minter taking an option pitch around the edge and racing 41 yards down the sideline to the end zone. The PAT by J.D. Mendoza made it 14-7 at the half.
———
District 9-5A Division II
Whitehouse 33, Mt. Pleasant 21
Mt. Pleasant 0 7 14 0 — 21
Whitehouse 7 7 12 7 — 33
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
WH—Braiden Mathews recovers fumble in end zone (Ben Harris kick), 4:24
Second Quarter
WH—Reed Alexander 26 pass from Joey Conflitti (Harris kick), 11:43
MP—Tyson Minter 41 run (J.D. Mendoza kick), 2:11
Third Quarter
WH—Monte Burns 31 fumble return (run failed), 11:53
MP—T.J. Johnson 53 pass from Baker Peterson (Mendoza kick), 10:15
WH—Alexander 11 pass from Conflitti (pass failed), 4:28
MP—Ed Wilder 24 run (Mendoza kick), 1:30
Fourth Quarter
WH—Matthew Gooden 49 run (Harris kick), 5:30