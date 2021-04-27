WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse hit the field at Wildcat Stadium on Monday for the first day of spring football practice.
The Wildcats are under the direction of first-year head coach Kyle Westerberg, who takes over Marcus Gold was named the head football coach Wylie East.
Whitehouse was 8-3 this past season and has advanced to the playoffs in five straight seasons.
The Wildcats will have 16 spring practices, a time where Westerberg said will be beneficial heading into the fall.
“I think it helps a lot,” Westerberg said. “It gives us the opportunity to be able to develop a base of where we need to grow from there. We’ve got to develop some offensive linemen and defensive linemen. The tell-tale sign will be Wednesday when we put pads on.”
Westerberg was very involved in the offense on Monday. The Wildcats offense returns quarterback Joey Conflitti, who threw for 1,684 yards on 173 of 276 passing with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a sophomore. Conflitti also ran for 92 yards and five touchdowns.
“It felt amazing to be back out here, just to see everyone play and get back to it,” Conflitti said. “I felt like the first day went pretty good. It’s everyone’s first day back, so it’s not going to be perfect. We just have to come out here and be able to execute the install and be ready for summer workouts and the fall, because we don’t want to fall behind, so it’s great to be out here and learning early.”
Westerberg said having a quarterback with experience will definitely help.
“I think it’s really big,” Westerberg said. “Anytime you’ve got a guy that’s played in any type of a spread type of offense is big. He’s only going to grow and mature as he gets going through this thing. We’re looking to see what he can do. I was able to watch video from last year, and I just want to watch him grow and get better than he was last year.”
Whitehouse is expected to continue spring football through May 20.