Whitehouse quarterback Josh Green looks downfield against Lindale in a scrimmage on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Whitehouse vs. North Forney

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Forney City Bank Stadium (9067 FM 741, Forney, 75126)

Notable

Whitehouse: QB Josh Green (165 of 251, 2,499 yards, 23 TDs, 6 INT; 185 carries, 837 yards, 16 TDs) … RB Iven Lacy … WR Braylen Jackson … LB Hayden Ross … DB Gabe Stroud

North Forney: RB/DB Aamii Branch … OL Donovan Doty … QB Tamerion Crochett … LB Jaylen Gray … DL David Paine Jr.

Did you know: Whitehouse took a 47-30 win over North Forney in last season’s opener. Josh Green threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another touchdown in that game … North Forney has four playoff appearances and winning seasons in the history of its program, which began in 2010.

Last season: Whitehouse 8-3, bi-district finalist; North Forney 3-7

Up next: Jacksonville at Whitehouse; North Forney at Rowlett

