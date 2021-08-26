WHITE OAK — Carolee Musick didn't have much time to celebrate on Thursday, but school officials and her team made sure she at least took a few minutes to acknowledge a milestone victory.
The White Oak Ladynecks opened pool play action at their own Shirley Atkins Tournament with three wins on Thursday. The second of those victories — a 25-7, 25-8 sweep of Chapel Hill — gave Musick her 800 career coaching win.
Earlier in the day, the Ladynecks defeated Union Grove (25-10, 25-15) for career win No. 799. White Oak later gave Musick victory No. 801 with a 25-13, 24-26, 25-11 win over Henderson.
White Oak is now 17-0 on the year. The team will resume play at the tournament on Saturday with bracket action.
Musick's record now stands at 801-248 overall and 627-143 at White Oak.
She took over the White Oak program in 1994, and that has been her only losing season at the school. The team went 8-13, followed by records of 14-12 and 18-7. The Ladynecks never won fewer than 18 matches from 1996 until she left prior to the 2013 season to coach at Pine Tree.
The Ladynecks finished with at least 25 wins 14 times, at least 30 wins nine times and won at least 40 matches in her final six seasons at White Oak before she came to Longview and spent six seasons at Pine Tree — where she won 131 matches.
White Oak has advanced to the UIL State Tournament six times under Musick, advancing to the Final Four in 1999, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012. The 2010 team finished with a 46-1 record, defeating Poth for the Class 2A title.