White Oak volleyball coach Carolee Musick, who won more than 800 games in her career, led six teams to the state tournament and captured a state championship, is retiring at the end of the school year.
Musick spent 30 years on the sidelines, mostly at White Oak where she compiled a 648-146 record. She finishes her career with an 822-251 record overall.
“It was probably one of the worst days of my life to be honest,” Musick said of informing her current Ladyneck players of her decision to step away at the end of the school year. “It was horrible. I cried the whole time, but once it was over I knew it was the thing to do.”
Musick took over the White Oak program in 1994, and that was her only losing season at the school. That team finished 8-13, but followed with records of 14-12 and 18-7 and the Ladynecks never won fewer than 18 matches from 1996 until she left prior to the 2013 season to coach at Pine Tree.
The Ladynecks finished with at least 25 wins 14 times, at least 30 wins nine times and won at least 40 matches in the six seasons prior to her leaving to take over the program at Pine Tree.
She won 131 matches at Pine Tree, and returned to White Oak in 2019.
White Oak went 84-27 in her three seasons back on the bench, going 25-19 in 2019, 21-5 in 2020 and 38-3 this past year.
The 2021 team captured the District 15-3A championship and then defeated West Rusk (3-1), Quitman (3-0) and Tatum (3-0) to reach the regional tournament before falling in three sets to eventual state finalist Gunter.
Musick also picked up her 800th win during the 2021 season. The milestone victory came during White Oak’s annual Shirley Atkins Tournament with a sweep of Chapel Hill on the opening day of the event.
“It has always been a goal of mine to retire early and enjoy traveling and seeing some of the beautiful places out there like the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone,” Musick said.
The Ladynecks advanced to the UIL State Tournament six times under Musick — reaching the Final four in 1999, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012. The 2010 team finished with a 46-1 record, defeating Poth for the Class 2A state championship.
“I think more than volleyball, I tried to teach the kids to be strong young ladies who stood on their core values and principles,” Musick said.