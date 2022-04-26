Tyler Legacy sophomore Audrey Deatherage lost a heartbreaker in the quarterfinals of the state tennis tournament on Tuesday.
Also, a Spring Hill netter is in the boys singles finals and two Wills Point teams (girls doubles, mixed doubles) are in championship matches.
Austin Westlake's Chloe Zeng held off Deatherage in the first set to score a 7-6 (9), 6-2 win in the Class 6A girls singles at the Northside Tennis Center in Helotes.
Deatherage was the Region II champion and it was the first time the school’s tennis program was represented at state since 2010 — when then Tyler Lee’s James Martell and Mitchell Martell won Class 5A boys doubles.
In Class 4A, Longview Spring Hill's Zach Couch captured two wins to reach the boys singles finals. He won over Brodie Reed of Lake Belton, 6-1, 6-4, in the quarterfinals, and Damian Rosas of Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, 6-2, 6-3, in the semifinals at Annmarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.
Couch will face Justin Koth of Boerne in the championship, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Northside Tennis Center.
Lindale's Emilio Rodriguez won his quarterfinals match with Ian Williams of Center (6-1, 6-1). He then lost to Koth in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-3.
In 4A girls doubles, the Wills Point team of Sawyer Sewell and Kristyn Dunn reached the championship where they will play Genevive Lillard and Alondra Rocha of Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Sewell and Dunn scored wins in the quarterfinals (Emilee Elliott-Sarah Cull of Center, 6-4, 6-2) and semifinals (Sophia Norwood-Eleanor Stokes, Boerne, 6-3, 6-4) in the semifinals.
The Wills Point mixed doubles team of Grace Malone-Jacob Daniell made the championship as well. Malone and Daniell won quarterfinals (Bella Rodriguez-Jorge Lopez, Fredericksburg, 6-1, 6-2) and semifinals (Lanna McCarley-Mason Bagwell, Pampa, 6-3, 6-1) matches.
Malone and Daniell will face K'Linda Mason and Nicolas Villalovos of Hereford in the championship at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
---
UIL State Tennis Tournament
East Texas Results
Class 6A
Girls Singles
Quarterfinals — Chloe Zeng, Austin Westlake, def. Audrey Deatherage, Tyler Legacy, 7-6 (9), 6-2.
---
Class 4A
Boys Singles
Quarterfinals — Emilio Rodriguez, Lindale, def. Ian Williams, Center, 6-1, 6-1; Zach Couch, Longview Spring Hill, def. Brodie Reed, Lake Belton, 6-1, 6-4.
Semifinals — Justin Koth, Boerne, def. Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-3; Couch def. Damian Rosas of Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, 6-2, 6-3.
Boys Doubles
Quarterfinals — Cooper Doss-John Moore, Wimberley, def. Levi Rodriguez-Lance Holloway, Center, 6-1, 6-2.
Girls Doubles
Quarterfinals — Sawyer Sewell-Kristyn Dunn, Wills Point, def. Emilee Elliott-Sarah Cull, Center, 6-4, 6-2; Ally Okonski-Jordan Schroeder, Bellville, def. Breanna Taylor-Taegan Michel, Lindale, 6-2, 6-4.
Semifinals — Sewell-Dunn def. Sophia Norwood-Eleanor Stokes, Boerne, 6-3, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals — Grace Malone/Jacob Daniell, Wills Point, def. Bella Rodriguez-Jorge Lopez, Fredericksburg, 6-1, 6-2; Ella Malone-Peyton Anderson, Wimberley, def. Maddi Majors-Clark Gunn, Bullard, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Semifinals — Malone-Daniell def. Lanna McCarley-Mason Bagwell, Pampa, 6-3, 6-1.
---
Class 3A
Boys Doubles
Quarterfinals — Braden Buchanan-Vincent Rodriguez, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, def. Ashton Palacio-Patrick Lambert, Ingram Moore, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Semifinals — Levi Weertman-Tobi Ellis, Peaster, def. Buchanan-Rodriguez, 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Girls Singles
Quarterfinals — Clare Wong, Queen City, def. Madeline Inman, Lago Vista, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Semifinals — Wong def. Kaylee Alexander, Little River Academy, 7-5, 6-0.
Girls Doubles
Quarterfinals — Bailey Gilbert-Perla Dunn, Peaster, def. Meredith Baker-Gracie Cates, Edgewood, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5; Avery Jameson-Andie McCasland, Wall, def. Brooklyn McPherson-Tristan Smith, Edgewood, 6-1, 6-0.
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals — Amelia Powell-Parker Fossett, Little River Academy, def. Reese Saccoccio-Jacob Gibbs, White Oak, 6-2, 6-0.
---
Class 2A
Boys Singles
Quarterfinals — Lando Winter, Maud, def. Quince Lawler, Mason, 6-1, 6-1.
Semifinals — Winter def. Austin Askins, Miles, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Boys Doubles
Quarterfinals — Jay Ahlschwede-Bailan Kerr, Mason, def. Pedro Jimenez-Jose Velasco, Woden, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Singles
Quarterfinals — Elizabeth Moreau, Woden, def. Katy Rhea Tedder, Mason, 6-1, 6-1.
Semifinals — Sarah Cotter, Albany, def. Moreau, 6-1, 6-1.
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals — Kyleigh Ake-Mason Hatfield, Mason, def. Madison Bell-Jarrett Tisdale, Wolfe City, 6-0, 6-2.