The UT Tyler Patriots saw their most successful volleyball season come an end on Friday night in Denver.
No. 7 seed West Texas A&M stopped the No. 6 seed Patriots, 3-1, in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament semifinals at Auraria Event Center on the campus of Metropolitan State University of Denver
The Buffaloes (25-4) won 26-24, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23 to advance to the regional final on Saturday.
The Patriots concluded their season at 20-4. On Thursday, they defeated No. 3 seed Colorado Mesa 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23).
Mikayla Ware, a senior from San Antonio Clark who transferred from Panola College, led the Patriots with 20 kills, while Evelyn Torres, a sophomore from Fort Worth who attended Aledo High School, added 11. Callie Craus (junior, Southlake Carroll HS, McNeese State transfer) had 30 assists with Adeline Ortman (freshman, Rhome/Eaton High School) contributing 20. Ware and Addison Evans had service aces.
Ware had 27 digs, followed by Savannah Guzman (20), Craus (14) and Evans (12).
Points leaders were Ware (23.5), Torres (17), Christina Escamilla (8.5), Maiya Peña (85.), Hattie Murray (8), Hannah Callison (7.5), Ortman (1) and Evans (1).
Torrey Miller led West Texas A&M with 14 kills with Kayla Elliott adding 10. Blair Moreland had 22 assists with Sadie Snay adding 21. Milelr had four aces. Digs leaders were Chandler Vogel (23), Abi Nash (14) and Miller (11).
Points leaders were Miller (21.5), Elliott (12.5), Camy Jones (10.5) and Porsha Porath (10).
UT Tyler was runner-up in the Lone Star Conference. The Patriots earned a postseason bid in their first year of eligibility at the Division II level after receiving full-fledged Division II status in August. The Patriots were previously in NCAA Division III.