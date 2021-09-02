It was not the head coaching debut that Greg Ellis wanted as his Texas College Steers fell to West Texas A&M, 73-0, on Thursday at Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.
It was a matchup between the NCAA Division II Buffaloes and the NAIA Steers.
Ellis, the former Dallas Cowboy who was All-America at North Carolina, is in his first year as head coach of the Steers.
Leaders for TC were quarterback Jerry McConico Jr., who connected on 7 of 16 passing attempts for 74 yards. Diamond Woods led the rushing attack with 27 yards on seven carries. Derrick Cooper grabbed three passes for 40 yards for the Steers with teammate KeShawn Henderson snatching a pass from 40 yards.
Also, the Steers had no turnovers.
Linebacker Dominic Stokes paced the TC defense with seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. He also broke up a pass. Chay Jones, Darion Willamson and Montel Barre each had six tackles.
Former Tyler Junior College quarterback Nick Gerber led the Buffaloes, hitting on 10 of 11 passing attempts for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Khalil Harris added 111 yards and two touchdowns with seven carries. Markell Stephens-Peppers led in receiving with three catches for 57 yards and two TDs.
The Buffaloes totaled 534 yards to the Steers’ 102.
Texas College remains on the road next week, traveling to Langston, Oklahoma to play the Lions in the Sooner Athletic Conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 11. Kickoff is 6 p.m. The Steers’ home opener is on Sept. 18 against Oklahoma Panhandle State.
West Texas A&M takes on UT Permian Basin on Sept. 11 in Odessa.
