After a trip to the Hill Country last week the Grace Community Cougars opened their home slate on Friday.
The West Trojans scored a 42-0 win over the Cougars on Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium.
Grant Turner led the Cougars with 26 yards on nine carries.
TJ McCutcheon paced the Trojans with 102 yards and two touchdowns (53, 18) on six attempts.
West quarterback Zane Meinen hit on 6 of 9 passing attempts for 102 yards and a TD (37 yards to Joseph Pendleton). He add 90 yards and two touchdowns (37, 10) on the ground with nine carries.
Patrick Janek scored on a 3-yard run for the Trojans with Zeke Acevedo kicking four PATs.
West led 14-0 after the first quarter and 40-0 at halftime. The Trojans got a safety in the third quarter.
West (2-0) returns to play on Sept. 10, hosting Blooming Grove. Grace (0-2) plays host to Colleyville Convenant Christian on Sept. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.