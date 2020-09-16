LUBBOCK — Sophomore defensive end Tyree Wilson, who was a standout at West Rusk High School, has been granted an NCAA waiver that makes the former Texas A&M transfer immediately eligible to play for Texas Tech.
Texas Tech announced the waiver Wednesday, four days after its season-opening 35-33 win over Houston Baptist. Wilson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at the Big 12 school.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Wilson played 12 games as a redshirt freshman for Texas A&M last season, when he had 12 tackles. He entered the transfer portal last spring, and got to Lubbock midway through preseason camp last month.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to host Texas on Sept. 26 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (TV: FOX).