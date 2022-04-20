JEFFERSON — Piper Morton blasted her school-record 15th home run of the season and drove in three runs, Carlie Buckner and Remi Norman both tripled and drove in three runs and the West Rusk Lady Raiders blanked Jefferson, 11-0.
Morton’s home run broke the record previously held by her older sister, Makana.
Morton finished with three hits, including a double to go along with her long ball. Macie Blizzard doubled, and Natalie Christy and Blizzard both drove in runs. Lilly Waddell struck out 11, walked three and allowed two hits in five innings for the pitching win.