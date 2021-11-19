CROCKETT — The West Rusk Raiders overcame a slow start to roll past New Waverly, 42-17, in a Class 3A Division I area playoff game on Friday at Driskell Stadium.
The win by the Raiders (12-0) sets up an East Texas showdown next week against Daingerfield.
New Waverly ends the season with a 9-3 record.
Andon Mata completed 13 or 24 passes for 202 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 71 yards to lead the way for West Rusk.
The Raiders finished with 447 total yards, with Noah Murphy carrying nine times for 55 yards and two scores, Tate Winings adding 10 carries for 42 yards and a TD, Jamal Ford picking up 52 yards on seven carries and Will Jackson scoring on his lone run of the game from 25 yards out.
Geremiah Smith caught four passes for 84 yards and a TD, and Jaxon Farquhar had one catch for 10 yards and a score. Omarion Anthony finished with four catches for 26 yards, and Jackson had three grabs for 71 yards.
Smith, Ty Harper and Bryant Mason all intercepted passes for the Raiders, who trailed 11-0 after one quarter but lead 28-11 heading into the fourth period.