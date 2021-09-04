WEST RUSK 55, SABINE 33: NEW LONDON - The West Rusk Raiders piled up 528 rushing yards and scored seven times on the ground en route to a 55-33 win over the Sabine Cardinals at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
West Rusk (2-0) got huge nights from Tate Winings and Jamal Ford, who combined to rush 33 times for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Winings had 173 yards and one score on 15 carries, and Ford rushed for 172 yards and three scores on 18 attempts.
Jimmie Harper rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, passes for one touchdown and intercepted a pass and returned it for another TD.
Ty Harper carried just once, but it went for 65 yards and a TD.
The Raiders will host Mineola next Friday. Sabine (1-1) will visit Daingerfield.