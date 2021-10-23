9-3A DIVISION II
WEST RUSK 63, HARMONY 18: HARMONY - The West Rusk Raiders scored on the ground, through the air, on defense and on special teams, rolling to a 63-18 win over the Harmony Eagles on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
West Rusk improves to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in district play with the win. Harmony drops to 6-2 and 2-2.
Andon Mata scored two rushing touchdowns on his only two carries of the game and also completed 10 of 14 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
Jamal Ford rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Tate Winings added 109 yards and a TD on the ground as the Raiders piled up 315 rushing yards and 505 total yards.
Omarion Anthony caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Jeremiah Smith had one catch for a 54-yard TD, and Ty Harper had one catch that went the distance at 33 yards.
Carson Martin returned an interception for a score, and Smith brought a punt back for a touchdown.