Arp ISD chose Wes Schminkey as its next athletic director and head football coach, the school district announced on Monday night.
"I'm extremely excited. I know there's big, big shoes to fill. All I know is I'm going to work my tail off to make Arp be the best athletic program it possibly can be," said Schminkey.
Schminkey replaces Dale Irwin, who announced his retirement on Friday after 22 years at Arp and 19 seasons as the longest-tenured head coach in program history.
Irwin led the Tigers to a record of 141-79 with 14 trips to the playoffs and three district championships (2008, 2009, 2012). The Tigers went 7-4 this past season and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Schminkey is the program’s 27th head football coach. He will officially begin his new role on July 1.
Schminkey joined Arp’s coaching staff last summer as the defensive coordinator, the head boys and girls powerlifting coach and the strength and conditioning coordinator.
A member of the 1996 graduating class at Chapel Hill High School, Schminkey was an honorable mention All-District tight end and outside linebacker as a Bulldog. He then attended Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University and received his degree in 2000.
His coaching stops and achievements include Henderson — Defensive Coordinator, 2018-20, Offensive Line Coach, 2017. (2017, 2018 4A D-1 state quarterfinalist); Chapel Hill — Defensive Coordinator, 2015-17, Defensive Line Coach, 2009-15, Offensive Line Coach, 2008. (2010 3A D-1 state finalist, 2011 3A D-1 state champion, 2013 3A D-1 state quarterfinalist); Big Sandy — Defensive Coordinator, 2007; Daingerfield —Defensive Line Coach, 2006; Bullard — Defensive Line Coach, 2002-2004; and Chapel Hill — Freshman assistant coach, 2000-2002.