COLLEGE STATION — By all accounts, Bobby Petrino’s debut as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator Saturday night was a huge success.
Conner Weigman threw for 236 yards and a career-high five touchdowns and No. 23 Texas A&M rolled to a 52-10 victory over New Mexico.
Coach Jimbo Fisher hired Petrino, a former head coach at Louisville, Arkansas and with the Atlanta Falcons, to try to beef up an offense that struggled last season as the Aggies finished 5-7. Petrino took over play-calling duties from Fisher and the decision looked like a good one in the opener.
Weigman and the Aggies were nearly unstoppable in the first half, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions, with the first four coming through the air. New Mexico’s only stop before halftime came when Tavian Combs blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt by Randy Bond as time expired in the second quarter.
They let up a bit in the second half, adding just one more touchdown before Fisher replaced Weigman with backup Max Johnson to start the fourth quarter with the game in hand.
Texas A&M’s 52 points were the most the team has scored against an FBS opponent in the regular season since a 74-72, seven-overtime victory over LSU on Nov. 24, 2018
Fisher was asked about working with Petrino on Saturday night.
“It was great,” Fisher said. “We were talking back and forth, sharing ideas, what we could go to, what we could not, giving suggestions... reminding (each other) of things we do in the game plan, just like we do in the meeting and it was excellent. We had fun — a lot of fun.”
Dylan Hopkins threw for 115 yards with an interception in his New Mexico debut after a transfer from UAB as the Lobos, who went 2-10 last year, lost their 10th straight game.
Evan Stewart led the Aggies with 115 yards receiving and two scores. Noah Thomas finished with 74 yards receiving and three touchdowns after the 6-foot-6 sophomore had just 51 yards receiving with two scores all last season.
Weigman connected with Thomas on a 15-yard TD pass on A&M’s first drive to make it 7-0. The Aggies took a 14-0 lead when Stewart scored on a 35-yard reception on the first play of the second quarter.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt got the Lobos within a touchdown when he scored on a 27-yard run with about 10 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter.
Thomas found the end zone again on A&M’s next possession, scoring on a 34-yard reception that made it 21-7.
Ainias Smith had a 44-yard punt later in the second quarter to get the Aggies to the New Mexico 38. Amari Daniel ran 27 yards on second down to give A&M a first down at the 11. The Aggies extended the lead to 28-7 when Le’Veon Moss scored on a 2-yard run.
Josh DeBerry intercepted Hopkins’ pass on New Mexico’s next drive. The Aggies cashed in on the error when Weigman threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to make it 35-7 about 90 seconds before halftime.
New Mexico, which received $1.6 million for the visit, next hosts Tennessee State at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Texas A&M visits Miami at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 (TV: ABC).
