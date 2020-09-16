scoreboard

High School Football

Week 4

(All kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. except when noted. Games and times subject to change)

Thursday, Sept. 17

Waskom at Arp, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Anna at Longview Spring Hill

Paris at Midlothian Heritage

Wills Point at Athens

Gladewater at Kilgore

Lindale at Gilmer 

Mabank at Van Alstyne

Palestine at Waco Connally

Chapel Hill at Center

Omaha Paul Pewitt at Celina

Canton vs. Sanger at Forney

Caddo Mills at Waxahachie Life

DasCHE Spartans at Brownsboro

Rusk at Bullard

Pittsburg at Van

Atlanta at Liberty-Eylau

Pleasant Grove vs. Silsbee at Carthage

San Augustine vs. Winnsboro at Longview

Sabine at DeKalb

Hooks at Jefferson

White Oak at New Diana

Scurry-Rosser at Eustace

Blooming Grove at Kemp

Malakoff at West Rusk

Teague at Buffalo

Crockett at Garrison 

Elkhart at Corrigan-Camden

Palestine Westwood at Centerville

Grapeland at Kirbyville

Dallas Gateway at Cross Roads

Lone Oak at Edgewood

Kerens at Rice

Harmony at Harleton

Quitman at Hawkins

Alto at Winona

Paris Chisum at Frankston

Elysian Fields at Daingerfield

Joaquin at Ore City

Tenaha at Clifton

Alba-Golden at Wolfe City

Rivercrest at Como-Pickton

Cooper at Celeste

Cayuga at Wortham

Beckville at Pineland West Sabine

Overton at Big Sandy

Union Grove at Simms James Bowie

Timpson at Carlisle

Groveton at Shelbyville

Evadale at Cushing

Burkeville at Mount Enterprise

Longview HEAT at Fruitvale, 7 p.m.

Tyler King's Academy at Union Hill, 7 p.m.

Trinidad at Bynum

Coolidge at Oakwood

Huntsville Alpha Omega JV at Apple Springs, 6 p.m.

Tyler Willowbend at Melissa CHANT

Saturday, Sept. 19

Tyler HEAT at Dallas UME Prep, 1 p.m.

