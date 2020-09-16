High School Football
Week 4
(All kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. except when noted. Games and times subject to change)
Thursday, Sept. 17
Waskom at Arp, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Anna at Longview Spring Hill
Paris at Midlothian Heritage
Wills Point at Athens
Gladewater at Kilgore
Lindale at Gilmer
Mabank at Van Alstyne
Palestine at Waco Connally
Chapel Hill at Center
Omaha Paul Pewitt at Celina
Canton vs. Sanger at Forney
Caddo Mills at Waxahachie Life
DasCHE Spartans at Brownsboro
Rusk at Bullard
Pittsburg at Van
Atlanta at Liberty-Eylau
Pleasant Grove vs. Silsbee at Carthage
San Augustine vs. Winnsboro at Longview
Sabine at DeKalb
Hooks at Jefferson
White Oak at New Diana
Scurry-Rosser at Eustace
Blooming Grove at Kemp
Malakoff at West Rusk
Teague at Buffalo
Crockett at Garrison
Elkhart at Corrigan-Camden
Palestine Westwood at Centerville
Grapeland at Kirbyville
Dallas Gateway at Cross Roads
Lone Oak at Edgewood
Kerens at Rice
Harmony at Harleton
Quitman at Hawkins
Alto at Winona
Paris Chisum at Frankston
Elysian Fields at Daingerfield
Joaquin at Ore City
Tenaha at Clifton
Alba-Golden at Wolfe City
Rivercrest at Como-Pickton
Cooper at Celeste
Cayuga at Wortham
Beckville at Pineland West Sabine
Overton at Big Sandy
Union Grove at Simms James Bowie
Timpson at Carlisle
Groveton at Shelbyville
Evadale at Cushing
Burkeville at Mount Enterprise
Longview HEAT at Fruitvale, 7 p.m.
Tyler King's Academy at Union Hill, 7 p.m.
Trinidad at Bynum
Coolidge at Oakwood
Huntsville Alpha Omega JV at Apple Springs, 6 p.m.
Tyler Willowbend at Melissa CHANT
Saturday, Sept. 19
Tyler HEAT at Dallas UME Prep, 1 p.m.