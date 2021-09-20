Jamarion Miller, Bryson Donnell, Jordan Ford. Jett Stanger, Kam Turner, Aaron Sears and LaBrendo Flowers, Tyler Legacy: Miller rushed for 91 yards in a 49-28 loss to Allen, topping the 4,000-yard career mark as the school's second all-time leading rusher. Donnell rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Ford had eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recory. Stanger had five tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a quarterback pressure and a blocked kick. Turner had five tackles and an interception. Sears had five tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Flowers had five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Jacob Villela, Ka'Darius Tave, Eli Holt, Derrick McFall and Montrell Wade, Tyler: Villela recorded 17 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery and Tave had four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a blocked PAT in the Lions' win over Mesquite Horn. Holt passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown. A day after his birthday, McFall carried the ball five times for 75 yards and a touchdown, was 1 of 1 passing for 30 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 36 yards. Wade caught six passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns and forced a fumble on defense.
Sam Peterson, Lindale: Peterson passed for 199 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' loss to Gilmer.
Taj'Shawn Wilson, Palestine: Wilson carried 3 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' win over Connally.
Tyler Jones, Solomon Macfoy, Ahstin Watkins, Ricky Stewart, Brack Dyer, Jatavion Watson and Adolfo Tamayo, Chapel Hill: Jones was 10 of 12 for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and had eight carries for 44 yards. Macfoy recorded nine tackles and four pass breakups on defense to go along with two catches for 43 yards and a receiving touchdown in a 59-21 win over Center. Watkins had three catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Stewart carried the ball three times for 89 yards and a touchdown, and he caught one pass for 30 yards. Dyer had 16 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. Watson had 14 tackles and a sack. Tamayo made six extra points, made a 51-yard field goal and had nine kickoffs with three touchbacks.
Jackson Rainey, Luca Kozhev, Beau Barton and K.D. Erskine, Van: Rainey completed 12 of 23 passes for 164 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and a TD in a 49-12 win over Pittsburg. Kozhev had eight catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Barton recorded 13 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack, and Erskine had 11 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.
Will Bozeman and Caleb Carpenter, Grace: Bozeman completed 11 of 17 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns and Carpenter had five catches for 72 yards and two TD in a win over Tenaha
Owen McCown, Heston Kelly, Elijah Ward, Aiden McCown and Caleb Ferrara, Rusk: Owen McCown completed 30 of 35 passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 15 yards and one score in a 58-22 win over Bullard. Kelly caught 12 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, and Ward had eight grabs for 122 yards. Aiden McCown had 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and broke up three passes. Ferrara had 10 tackles.
Ayden Barrett and Noah Hill, Bullard: Barrett was 19 of 35 for 223 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Rusk. Hill had seven catches for 78 yards.
Nick LaRocca, Jack Jordan and Josh Collins, Brook Hill: LaRocca rushed for 111 yards on nine carries and scored a touchdown in a win over Frisco Legacy Christian. Jordan was 11 of 18 for 141 yards and a touchdown. Collins kicked four extra points and made a 30-yard field goal.
Kevin Pierce, Trae Davis, Kaden Mahoney and Jovany Zavala, Troup: Pierce had 17 carries for 165 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Brownsboro. Davis had 18 carries for 125 yards. Mahoney had 12 tackles and one tackle for loss, and he forced a fumble. Zavala had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Ty Arroyo and Cody McMichael, Athens: Arroyo was 15 of 21 for 194 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in a win over Wills Point. He also had six carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. McMichael had 10 tackles and forced a fumble.
Jarrett Lewis, Jalen Hale, Devean Isaac, Kaden Brooks and Jeremiah Rougely, Longview: Lewis carried 18 times for 132 yards in the Lobos' 24-21 win over Bryant, Arkansas. Hale caught two passes for 86 yards and scored on both grabs. Isaac had 10 tackles, Brooks eight tackles and 1.5 sacks and Rougely nine tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Dallas Alexander, Jacobe Robinson, Jamal Robinson and Ya'Corus Porter, Henderson: Alexander carried 17 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 56-0 win over Spring Hill. Jacobe Robinson completed 19 of 24 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns. Jamal Robinson had five catches for 196 yards and two scores and Porter returned an interception 92 yards for a TD.
Davin Rider, Corey Rider and Kendall Dunn, Kilgore: Davin Rider rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries and added eight touchdowns on defense in the Bulldogs' win over Gladewater. Corey Rider had three tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and Dunn finished with nine tackles.
Ashton Haynes, Brandon Tennison, Rohan Fluellen and Jay Rockwell, Gilmer: Haynes carried 18 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes' win over Lindale. Tennison completed 16 of 28 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards and a TD. Fluellen had five catches for 76 yards and a TD, and Rockwell had three catches for 112 yards and a score.
Kieler Miller, Christian King and Will Hutchens, Lindale: Miller had 10 tackles and half of a sack in a loss to Gilmer. King picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Hutchens had five knockdowns on the offensive line.
Andon Mata, Tate Winings and Jeremiah Smith, West Rusk: Mata completed 12 of 19 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns in the Raiders' 62-7 win over San Augustine. Winings carried 12 times for 100 yards and a TD, and Smith had three catches for 98 yards and two TD.
Jace Burns, Cayden Fortson, Kile Stripland, Brannigan Willige and Caden Richardson, Sabine: Burns passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 208 yards and three TDs and had an interception on defense in Sabine's win over DeKalb. Fortson had three catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns and recorded eight tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. Stripland had 18 tackles, Willige 19 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go along with 80 rushing yards and a TD and Richardson rushed for one touchdown and added 14 tackles on defense.
Kendric Malone, Jaylon Jones, Ty Bridges, Issac Dancy-Vasquez, Jackson Richardson, Nick Calhoun and Taelyn Moore-Simon, Tatum: Malone threw three TD passes and rushed for another, completing 9 of 15 pass attempts for 168 yards - as Tatum notched a 56-14 win over Hughes Springs. Jones rushed for 95 yards and a TD. Bridges and Dancy-Vasquez had 10 tackles apiece, Richardson 12 tackles and Calhoun 14 tackles. Moore-Simon recovered two fumbles.
Cayson Siegley, Julius Maddox, Dylan Creager, Rylie Redden and Luke Baker, White Oak: Siegley completed 7f of 14 passes for 115 yards and four touchdowns in White Oak's win over New Diana. Maddox rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries. Creager had two interceptions, one returned 71 yards for a touchdown, and a punt return of 60 yards for a TD. Redden had six tackles, a sack and an interception return for a TD and Baker finished with two sacks.
Landon Swank and William Goodnight, Elysian Fields: Swank passed for 130 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one TD in the Yellowjackets' 44-28 win over Daingerfield. Goodnight rushed for 173 yards and two scores.
Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield: Hampton passed for 93 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 101 yards and two scores in a loss to Elysian Fields. He also returned an interception 75 yards for a TD.
Kamran Williams, Chris Bowman, Judsen Carter, Trenton Miles, Ryan Yeater and Travis Harris, Jefferson: Williams rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown, caught one pass for six yards, had kickoff return of 21 yards and added five tackles on defense in a win over Hooks. Bowman caught a TD pass, had a 2-point conversion run and recorded six tackles, Carter finished with 15 tackles, Miles 11 tackles and a sack, Yeater 15 tackles and Harris 10 tackles and four QB pressures.
Keyshawn Walls, Hooks: Walls rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in the Hornets' loss to Jefferson.
Ryan Harris, Bo Hammons and Matt Barr, Beckville: Harris rushed for three touchdowns, passed for 156 yards and a touchdown and recovered two fumbles in the Bearcats' win over West Sabine. Hammons rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Barr had four catches for 126 yards and a TD to go along with an interception on defense.
Weston Seahorn, Boston Seahorn, Dalton Click and Kyle Henry, Harmony: Weston Seahorn recorded 11 tackles, two pass breakups and two tackles for loss in a win over Harleton. Boston seahorn tossed two touchdown passes and had six tackles and an interception on defense. Click finished with five tackles and two fumble recoveries, and Henry had two tackles, five pass breakups and a touchdown reception on offense.
Ryan Webb, Jeremy Kyle, Brett Byrd and Noah Garcia, Ore City: Webb passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and Kyle caught nine passes for 104 yards and two scores in a loss to Joaquin. Byrd finished with 127 all-purpose yards, and Garcia had six tackles, two tackles for loss and three QB pressures.
Cole Watson, Tesean Hamilton, D.J. Feaster, Jayvis Jones, Zay Thomas, Trey Stevenson and Daveon Williams, Waskom: Watson, Hamilton, Feaster, Jones and Thomas all scored rushing touchdowns - Watson and Feaster two apiece - as Waskom piled up 426 yards on the ground in a 56-6 win over Arp. Watson also threw a touchdown pass. Stevenson recorded 10 tackles, and Williams had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a blocked kick.
Hunter Cannon and Cooper Vestal, Union Grove: Cannon had five catches for 28 yards on offense and recorded five tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense in a loss to Maud. Vestal passed for 170 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 62 yards and a TD.
Trey Stone, Cason Owens and Abe Rutherford, Christian Heritage: Stone completed 17 of 24 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards and a TD in the Sentinels' 58-12 win over Leverett's Chapel. Owens rushed for a TD and caught a TD pass, and Rutherford caught a TD pass and returned an interception 30 yards for a score.
Jamarion Evans, Center: Evans had 15 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown and carried the ball three times for six yards in a loss to Chapel Hill. Evans also intercepted a pass.
Trindon Claiborne and Ja'tyrian Moore, Tenaha: Claiborne passed for 203 yards and a touchdown, and Moore had eight catches for 122 yards and a TD in a 36-14 loss to Grace Community.