Ricklan Holmes has been through many training camps during his football life from his days at John Tyler High School to Oklahoma State University to the New England Patriots and to now as head football coach at Tyler High.
He has seen a lot and after a week of practice he feels good about his Pride of Lions.
“It went pretty well,” said Holmes, who begins his 10th year in charge of the Lions. “I think we picked up where we left off from the spring and from our summer of success in 7on7.”
Holmes commended his team’s attention to details.
“Kids’ focus is a a lot more where it needs to be versus where it was last year,” said Holmes, who has led the Lions to seven playoff appearances and four district championships.
The Lions conducted their annual Media Day on Saturday with group shots and individual photos.
The players and coaching staff staff were excited about the grand re-opening of Tyler High School, which took place on Friday.
The school has renovations and additions.
“Our kids and our community deserve a brand new school,” Holmes said. “They deserve something that represents Tyler, Texas and the great things we do in this city.”
The squad will don the pads on Monday and will tangle with DeSoto on Friday in a scrimmage set for the Tyler High School field. The junior varsity and freshmen will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
Admission is free but donations are requested as the Lions are hosting “Our Day to Shine.” Holmes is on the Board of the Directors of the Texas High School Coaches Association, which sponsors “Our Day to Shine.”
“The THSCEF Benevolence fund was established by the Texas High School Coaches Association Board of Directors to assist athletes and coaches experiencing hardships,” Holmes said.
To date “Our Day to Shine” has involved more than 1,165 schools and raised more than $721,000 for the THSCA Educational Foundation Benevolence Fund. The THSCEF has paid more than $641,000 to athletes and coaches experiencing hardships.
LIONS TALES: Sophomore quarterback/receiver/defensive back Derrick McFall will be wearing “0” this season. In 2020, the NCAA allowed “0” and this year is believed to be the first time for Texas High School players to wear the number. ... Senior defensive back/wide receiver JaBari Harris has the highest jersey number — 88. ... The Lions are carrying 56 players on the varsity. ... Tyler Junior College All-America running back Dominic Rhodes’ son, senior running back/safety Dominic Rhodes is on the Lions squad. ... There are 26 seniors on the squad, followed by 19 juniors and 11 sophomores. ... Junior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Avery Coleman is the tallest player on the squad at 6-4. ... Tyler opens the regular season on Aug. 27 when the Lions visit Texarkana to meet Texas High.
