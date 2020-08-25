08072020_tmt_sports_winona_football_17web.jpg

The Winona High School Wildcats football team practices on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

 Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Week 1

(7:30 p.m. Kickoff, unless noted)

Thursday, Aug. 27

Gilmer at Gladewater, 7 p.m.

Tenaha vs. Honey Grove at Athens, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

Brownsboro at Athens

Henderson at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Carthage at Kilgore

Lindale at Kaufman

Bullard at Mabank

Palestine at Van

Splendora at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.

Caddo Mills at Gainesville

Farmersville at Emory Rains

Pottsboro at Nevada Community

Whitney at Quinlan Ford, 7 p.m.

Sunnyvale at Waco Connally  

Terrell at Wills Point

Canton at Mineola

Sabine at Longview Spring Hill 

Jefferson at Pittsburg

Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Nashville, Ark.

Center at Tatum

Diboll at Madisonville

Rusk at Fairfield

Bonham at Quitman, 7 p.m.

Edgewood at Commerce

Hooks at Mount Vernon

Winnsboro at Omaha Paul Pewitt

Daingerfield at Atlanta

New Diana at New Boston

Harleton at White Oak

Malakoff at Grandview

Blooming at Eustace

Kemp at Palmer

Corrigan-Camden at Crockett

Buffalo at Elkhart

Carlisle at Palestine Westwood

Winona at Lone Oak

Arp at Hughes Springs

Harmony at Elysian Fields

Grand Saline at Cooper

Woodville vs. West Rusk at Lufkin

Troup at Alto

Union Grove at Paris Chisum

Alba-Golden at Prairiland

Ore City at Redwater

Linden-Kildare at Queen City

Garrison at Waskom

Simms James Bowie at Como-Pickton 

Mount Enteprise at Cayuga

Meridian at Kerens

Beckville at Joaquin

Frankston at Timpson

hawkins at Maud 

Pineland West Sabine at San Augustine

Grapeland at Shelbyville

Lovelady at Groveton

Rosebud-Lott at Jewett Leon

Quinlan Boles at Overton 

Cushing at Somerville

Ladonia Fannindel at Fruitvale 7 p.m.

Union Hill vs. Stephenville Faith at Throckmorton, 5 p.m.

Tyler Willowbend at Leverett's Chapel

Saturday, Aug. 29

West Rusk vs. Winnie East Chanbers at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you