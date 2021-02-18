Saturday’s basketball games between Tyler Junior College and Kilgore College, one of the most intense rivalries in the NJCAA, has been postponed.
Those contests plus others around Texas and the entire Region XIV sports schedule have been postponed due to the brutal weather in the area.
Region XIV issued a statement calling off the sporting events:
“Due to severe weather conditions and unprecedented issues that we are dealing with during this winter storm, the Region XIV Athletic Conference Executive Council is canceling all conference contests through Sunday, February 21. Non-conference games will be at the discretion of the individual institutions. Rescheduling of contests will be determined at a later date by each school.”
The JUCO sports include basketball, baseball, softball, tennis and golf.
The arctic blast has caused havoc with the area basketball playoffs and soccer regular season as well as the beginning of the softball and baseball seasons.
Also, the UIL State Swimming & Diving Championships have changed for the girls.
The UIL issued the following statement:
“Due to expected power outages and water shortages in San Antonio, the UIL Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships have been rescheduled to Monday and Tuesday, March 1-2. Tickets purchased for the girls meet will be valid for the new dates. The UIL Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships continue to be scheduled for Friday and Saturday, February 26-27.
Schools participating in the girls championships may practice on Sunday, February 28th, for no longer than two hours and starting no earlier than 2:00 p.m. with local school administration approval.
UT TYLER BASEBALL
The UT Tyler and Texas A&M-Kingsville baseball series previously scheduled for this weekend in Tyler has been postponed due to travel concerns for the Javelinas.
Plans to reschedule the series will be dependent upon schedule availability in future weeks for both teams. An announcement on that possibility of rescheduling the series will come at a later date.
The Patriots will head to Austin on Feb. 26-28 fo
MAVS, STARS
The NBA’s Mavericks and NHL’s Stars in Dallas have had another game each called off because of severe winter weather in Texas, with one of the postponements coming in Houston.
The Rockets’ home game against the Mavericks scheduled for Friday was postponed along with a meeting in Dallas between the Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning set for Saturday as the Lone Star State deals with frigid temperatures, power outages and issues with water supplies.
The NBA said Thursday it was calling off the Dallas-Houston game because of a “government shutdown” of the Rockets’ arena in downtown Houston. The same reason was given for a postponement of the Mavericks’ game against Detroit in Dallas that was supposed to be played Wednesday.
The NHL said the decision to postpone a second consecutive Tampa Bay-Dallas game — the first was supposed to be Thursday — was made after consultation with city and state officials. It was the fourth straight home game postponed for the Stars.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was among the first to encourage the club to postpone games as the city began struggling with outages early in the week. The first two postponements were Monday and Tuesday against Nashville.
Power hasn’t been an issue at American Airlines Center because it is located on a critical grid that includes hospitals and the city’s convention center.
Tampa Bay defeated Dallas in six games in the Stanley Cup Final in September before both teams ended up in the same division when the NHL reconfigured to deal with COVID-19 issues. The first four meetings have now been postponed.
The Lightning and Stars were supposed to play twice in the first week before COVID-19 issues with the Stars forced them to postpone their first four games of the season.
Dallas now has eight games that need to be rescheduled. The next scheduled game for the Stars is Monday at Florida, the start of five road games in eight days. Two of those games are against Tampa Bay.
The most recent game for the Stars was a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina on Saturday.
The Mavericks haven’t played since losing to Portland 121-118 the next night. The next game for the Mavericks is Monday at home against Memphis.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS