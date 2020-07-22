Willow Brook Country Club will play host to the 22nd Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play golf championship this week in Tyler.
The tournament, conducted by the Texas Golf Association is scheduled to begin on Thursday and continue through the championship on Sunday. The tourney is for the state’s top amateur golfers who are age 25 and older.
Tee times are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue through 9:18 a.m. on Thursday. The format is 18 holes of stroke play qualifying on Thursday, with the low 32 scores advancing to match play. First- and second-round matches will be played Friday; quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday; and the final on Sunday. All matches are scheduled for 18 holes.
This will be the sixth TGA championship WBCC has hosted, but the first time for the Texas Mid-Am. Previously the club hosted the 2019 Texas Shootout, three Texas Senior Amateurs and the 1964 Texas Amateur.
“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to return to Willow Brook Country Club,” Kellen Kubasak, TGA Director of Competitions, said. “The club has a long history of supporting amateur golf and we are confident the newly renovated course will rigorously test every facet of a player’s game and identify a worthy champion.”
Founded in 1922 on West Erwin Street, Willow Brook Country Club moved to its present site in the late 1950s. It was at that time the club opened its 18-hole course designed by Ralph Plummer. Over the years numerous upgrades have been made to the original design, and in 2018, Tripp Davis completed a comprehensive renovation that has fortified the course’s strategic playing characteristics and revitalized its natural beauty.
“Willow Brook has always been a huge supporter of the Texas Golf Association and we very much are looking forward to hosting the Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play this year and welcoming players from all over the state,” Chris Hudson, Director of Golf at WBCC, said. “With the recent redesign by Tripp Davis, players can expect a challenging layout that demands precision shot-making and excellent course management skills.”
First conducted by the TGA in 1999, the Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play is the only individual event on the annual schedule to feature head-to-head competition.
22nd Texas Mid-Amateur
Thursday’s Tee Times
7:30 p.m. — Tyler Terry, Ted Waltrip, Jamie Griffiths; 7:42 — Judd Pritchard, Drew Canty, Boston Brittain, Joachim Sullivan; 7:54 — Paul McNamara, Cody Anderson, Zach Sams, Cole Wiederkehr; 8:06 — Jeremy Lowry, Ron Byrd, Clay Snyder; 8:18 — Kevin Doskocil, Marcus Sanna, Randy Lance, Zach Morrison; 8:30 — David Bridges, Edward Hesson, Jack Lee, Mark Taylor; 8:42 — Jeffrey Juillerat, Kevin Liberto, Jim Quinn, Geoff Heller; 8:54 — Scott Maurer, Ross MacKay, Gary Durbin, Scott Kraul; 9:06 — Marshall Roenigk, Charles White, Clayton Smith; 9:18 — Chris Helden, Jake Istnick, Kenneth Huffman, Richard Philpot.
