BROWNSBORO — On a much cooler Friday night, the Brownsboro Bears and Waxahachie Life Mustangs played intense football.
The Mustangs from Waxahachie edge the Bears, 21-14, at Bear Stadium.
”We sure needed that game," Brownsboro coach Greg Pearson said. "It’s harder since we led the whole game. They were extremely fast, but our guys stuck with the game plan, and played hard. “
Drawing first blood was Ty McKenzie with a 4-yard touchdown run for the Bears. Jorge Vicente kicked the extra point with 10 minutes to go in the first half and the Bears led 7-0.
The Mustangs came right back on a 69-yard pass play from Del McCoy to Jaren Mann. The extra point missed.
The Bears struck paydirt again on a 7-yard blast from JaTavien Sessions. Vicente again added the extra point to extend the Brownsboro lead to 14-6.
The final score of the half was Mann again for the Mustangs. A spectacular 59-yard run by Mann was followed by Dominique Vidrine’s extra point to bring Life within 14-13.
In the first half, Mann was the man for the Mustangs, both offensively and defensively. While the offensive line of Ryan Magrill, Sebastian Arthur, CJ Cofer, Kaleb Hernandez, Christian Tristan, Will Clague and Aidan Hardin did some great things for Brownsboro. Dellis Tate made some outstanding plays for the Bears defense.
The second half was a true defensive struggle. Four goal-line stands, two by the Mustangs and two by the Bears. Both teams had drives but the defenses really upped their play in the red zone.
In the final two minutes Mann broke for his third touchdown of 30 or more yards. McCoy ran in the two-point conversion for a 21-14 advantage. The only time the Mustangs led the whole game.
Next Friday the Bears(1-2) host Troup (1-2) for homecoming and the Mustangs( 1-2 ) host Caddo Mills.