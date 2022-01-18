Boston Conner had five points on Friday night against rival Big Sandy in the Battle of Highway 80.
But those five points came in a big moment in the final minute of the game.
With Big Sandy leading 34-33, Conner stole the inbound pass with 42 seconds remaining and ended up getting the ball back on a pass from his teammate to hit a 3-pointer to give Hawkins a 36-34 lead.
Big Sandy made a shot to tie the score at 36 before a Hawkins timeout with 8.2 seconds remaining.
Hawkins’ game-winning 3-point attempt was short, but Micah Staruska saved the ball, and it found Conner, who calmly put the ball into the basket at the buzzer to give the Hawks a 38-36 win in the District 21-2A opener in Hawkins.
Dristun Pruitt had 12 for the Hawks, followed by Jeramy Torres (11), Bryce Burns (4), Staruska (2), Drew Dacus (2) and Jake Shaw (2).
Conner and Pruitt each hit 3-pointers for Hawkins.
Malijah Francis led Big Sandy with 11 points, followed by Sean Gregory (7), Jake Johnson (5), Blake Wilison (4), AJ Johnson (4), Jezreel Bachert (2), Gabriel Bachert (2) and Ka'Myrie Fountain (1).
Francis, Gregory and Johnson each had treys for the Wildcats.
Hawkins (8-11, 1-0) will host Carlisle at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The game can be heard on KMOO 99.9 FM and on the KMOO Country app. Big Sandy (9-9, 0-1) will host Overton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.