WASKOM — The Waskom Wildcats scored a 56-6 win over the Arp Tigers on Thursday at Jimmy E. Cox Stadium.
Waskom improves to 3-1 on the season, while Arp drops to 2-2.
The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead as Jayvis Jones scored on a 50-yard run and Ezequiel Ruiz added the PAT with 11:01 showing.
With 2:50 on the clock in the first quarter, DJ Feaster run in from 17 yards. Ruiz’s kick made it 14-0.
As the second quarter begin, Feaster dashed for a 62-yard TD, followed by Tesean Hamilton’s 50-yard run. Ruiz made both extra points for a 28-0 advantage.
Cole Watson then tossed a 39-yard TD pass to Carson Gonzalez. Watson then found the end zone from 42-yards out. Ruiz made both PATs as the Wildcats led 42-0 with :56 seconds before halftime.
Watson gave Waskom a 49-0 lead with a 16-yard QB keeper with 5:52 left in third quarter.
in the fourth quarter, Zay Thomas found the end zone on a 14-yard run. Ruiz made the PAT for a 56-0 lead.
Arp scored on Wyatt Ladd tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Jaydon Spradlin.
The Wildcats open district play next week, hosting Ore City on Sept. 24.
Arp is scheduled to host Quitman in the Tigers’ district opener on Sept. 24.