LONGVIEW — In a back-and-forth battle, Daingerfield made it interesting, scoring with just seconds left on the clock, but Waskom was able to hold on and advance in the Class 3A football playoffs with a thrilling 28-27 victory Thursday night at Lobo Stadium.
Waskom moves its record to 10-1 on the year and advances to the next round of the 3A DII playoffs and will face West Rusk (8-3) next week. That game is set for 3 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville
Waskom led their attack as usual with a heavy dose of running the football, rushing for a team total of 340 yards for the evening. Wildcat running back Detrich Byrd lead the team in carries with 25 for 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Daingerfield lit the scoreboard up first in the open frame when Dee Lewis hooked up with Braxton Jimmerson for a six-yard catch and score. A successful PAT put the Tigers up 7-0.
Waskom evened things up with four minutes remaining in the first quarter when Byrd was able to find a hole and punch it in from just six-yards out. After a successful PAT, the score was even, 7-7.
Early in the second quarter, the Wildcats grab hold of the lead when DJ Feaster got loose and hauled it 19-yards to the pay window. A successful PAT put Waskom up 14-7.
On Daingerfield's next drive, Lewis found Marquez Allen wide-open downfield for a 33-yard catch and score. Once again, things were all tied up at 14-14 heading into halftime.
Waskom came out of the gate fast to open the second-half. The Wildcats moved it 70 yards, capping off their drive with a 4-yard rushing score from Byrd. Another successful PAT gave Waskom back the lead at 21-14.
Early on in the fourth quarter, Waskom found themselves pinned on their 1-yard line but put together an 11-play drive that ended with a 49-yard rushing touchdown from Markus Gonzalez to extend their lead to 28-14.
With 5:52 left in the fourth quarter, Daingerfield ran a trick-play with Zaylon Jeter being the recipient and he hauled it 55 yards to the house to close the gap with Waskom still on top just 28-21.
The Tigers found themselves with the football with just under two minutes left in the game. With just five seconds left in the game. Jeter found Lewis wide-open in the back of the end zone from 18 yards out. After the Tigers took a quick time out, they decided to go for the win and go for the two-point conversion. Jeter took the snap and cut through the lane but was stopped on the 1-yard line.
Daingerfield tried the on-side kick but could not come up with it, giving Waskom the ball as the Wildcats took a knee and a 28-27 win.