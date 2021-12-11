MESQUITE — Waskom’s goal of heading to the state championship was cut short Friday night at Mesquite Memorial Stadium where the Wildcats were defeated by the Franklin Lions in the 3A Division II state semifinals for the second year in a row with a final score of 28-14.
Waskom finishes the season with a record of 13-2 while the Lions advance to the state championship with a perfect record of 15-0. A year ago, Franklin earned a 14-13 win over the Wildcats.
Franklin will face Gunter (15-0) in the state championship game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Wildcats finished the night with 313 total yards, rushing for 318 and throwing for minus five. Cole Watson had 23 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown.
DJ Feaster had five carries for 108 yards and one touchdown. Waskom had 12 first downs on the night.
The Lions rushed for 338 yards and threw for 41 to finish with a total of 379.
Marcus Wade went 2-of-3 passing for 41 yards. Bryson Washington led Franklin’s rushing attack with 18 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Bobby Washington had 12 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown while Malcolm Murphy carried it 14 times for 55 yards and one score. Bryson Washington also had one catch for 31 yards.
The Lions finished with 18 first downs. Waskom forced Franklin to punt on the game’s opening possession.
Moments later, the Wildcats were faced with third-and-16 on their first possession when Feaster took the handoff and went down the sideline for an 84-yard score to draw first blood. Ezequiel Ruiz tacked on the extra point to give Waskom a 7-0 lead with 7:21 left in the first quarter.
Franklin was knocking on the door to tie it up when it got deep into Waskom territory but the Wildcats came up with a loose ball to give it back to the offense. This time though, Waskom came up empty with a turnover on downs.
The Lions drove down the field and capped off a 78, nine-play drive with a five yard-touchdown run from Bryson Washington. Seth Shamblin tacked on the extra point to tie the game up at 7-7 with 5:23 left in the second quarter.
The Lions struck again when Murphy found the end zone on a 10-yard run. The PAT gave Franklin a 14-7 lead with 1:10 remaining in the first half.
With under a minute left in the first half, the Wildcats were deep in their own territory when they gave the ball back to the Lions on another turnover on downs.
The Lions attempted a field goal but the kick was unsuccessful as the two teams went into the locker rooms with a halftime score of 14-7.
On the third play of the third quarter, Watson faked the handoff and goes the distance on a 60-yard quarterback keeper to tie the game up at 14 apiece with 10:22 remaining in the third quarter.
Franklin broke the tie when Bryson Washington found the end zone from 45 yards away. The extra point bounced up the upright and was no good. That left the score at 20-14 with 11:10 left in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats were driving again and threatening to tie it up or take the lead but a fumble inside the 10-yard line gave the ball back to the Lions. That drive ended with a 63-yard run from Bobby Washington. Malcolm Murphy punched it in for the 2-point conversion to give the Lions a two-touchdown lead with 2:55 remaining.
That was the last score of the night as the Lions sealed up the 28-14 win and punched their ticket to the state championship game.