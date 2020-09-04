The Washington Football Team announced on Friday morning that it is releasing veteran running back Adrian Peterson.
Peterson, a former Palestine High School standout, was set to begin his 14th season in the NFL.
Peterson is fifth all time in rushing yards in the NFL with 14,216 yards, behind Barry Sanders with 15,269.
Peterson is fourth all time in rushing touchdowns in the NFL with 111, behind Marcus Allen with 123.
Former Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith leads both categories with 18,355 yards and 164 touchdowns.
Peterson — the 2012 NFL MVP — has played with four teams in his career. Peterson played with Minnesota from 2007-16. He spent 2017 with Arizona and New Orleans.
Peterson has played the last two seasons in Washington.