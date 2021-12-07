Mikayla Ware and Christina Escamilla, two players instrumental in the rise of the UT Tyler volleyball program, became the first Patriot volleyball All-Americans after receiving 2021 AVCA Division II Honorable Mention All-America honors.
Ware and Escamilla were two of 42 players across the NCAA Division II landscape to earn All-America status following AVCA All-South Central Region and All-Lone Star Conference first team honors for both student-athletes. The 2021 All-America selections were made by the AVCA Division II All-America Committee.
Twenty-nine schools were represented on the 2021 AVCA All-American list and nine student-athletes from the Lone Star Conference received All-American recognition.
Ware and Escamilla led the Patriots to the semifinals of the 2021 South Central Region Tournament in the program's first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II National Volleyball Tournament. UT Tyler finished the 2021 season with a 20-4 record and a second-place finish in the LSC regular season standings with a 15-2 mark in conference play.
Ware and Escamilla highlighted a Patriot offense that ranked second in the LSC with a team hitting percentage of .243 on the year, and ranked sixth in all of Division II volleyball with an average of 14.59 kills per set.
Ware was dynamic both offensively and defensively throughout 2021 for the Patriots, leading the team with 327 kills for the season and ranked second on the squad with 343 digs. The San Antonio native averaged 3.80 kills per set, fourth best in the LSC, and averaged 4.28 points per set, also fourth best in the conference. Ware, a senior, is a graduate of San Antonio Clark High School and a transfer from Panola College.
Escamilla, a junior from Arlington, put down 226 kills in 497 attempts in 2021 for a .368 hitting percentage. She ranked 20th in all of Division II volleyball with that mark, and posted back-to-back games of 20 or more kills in the UT Tyler wins back on Sept. 4 against New Mexico Highlands and Central Oklahoma. She is a graduate of Arlington Martin High School and a transfer from UC Riverside.