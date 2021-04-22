QUITMAN — Patrick Walters loves fishing on Lake Fork.
Walters, of Summerville, South Carolina, continued his success on the East Texas lake bringing in a massive catch on the first day of the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork.
The South Carolina fisherman had a five-bass limit of 32 pounds, 14 ounces on Thursday.
In November 2020, Walters captured his first Elite title on Lake Fork by winning the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department with a four-day total of 104-12. In that fall event, Walters targeted standing timber, but Thursday's leading limit came from staging areas outside the spawning pockets.
“My plan this morning was to start on shallow points and catch one or two fish,” Walters said. “When I got out there, I was surprised how many fish I started to see; it was like they multiplied from practice.
“I caught my first 7-pounder (around 7 a.m.) and I said, ‘That’s the fish I was here for.’ Then, I caught my second one and I was like, ‘Whoa, this may happen.’”
From there, Walters began running points and inspecting each spot with his Garmin Panoptix LiveScope. He reported finding bass grouped in numbers far exceeding anything he’d found in practice.
Friday’s forecast for rainy, windy conditions could play well for Walters. Many of his competitors spent larger portions of their day sight fishing. A dimmer day will significantly limit that pursuit, but Walters is prepared to deal with any impacts on his game plan.
Enjoying a quick start, Walters tallied approximately 20 pounds with four fish by about 8:20 a.m. A dry spell followed, until Bassmaster LIVE saw him come tight on a serious fish that went 8-14.
About 30 minutes later, he culled a 2-pounder with a 5-8. Hooked in the back, that fish put Walters through a nail-biting battle before rising into reach.
Quentin Cappo of Prairieville, Louisiana, is in second place with 28-15.
Brandon Card of Salisbury, North Carolina, is in third place with 27-6.
Lee Livesay, of Longview, is seventh at 25-6.
There were 36 bags of 20 pounds or more caught and 10 bass over 7 pounds. Walters is in the lead for Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors with his 8-14 largemouth.
Walters leads the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings with 433 points. Seth Feider of New Market, Minnesota, is in second with 424, followed by Chris Johnston of Peterborough, Ontario, with 382.
Josh Stracner of Vandiver, Alabama, leads the Rookie of the Year standings with 340 points.
Friday’s takeoff is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. from Sabine River Authority (SRA) — Lake Fork. The weigh-in will be held at SRA at 3 p.m.
The Top 49 anglers after Friday’s weigh-in will advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.
Bassmaster's David A. Brown contributed to this report.