Walter Lindsey carded a six-under score to capture the Hollytree Senior Men's Golf Association Championship held on Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.
Other flight winners were John Holt and Mick Mongold (tie, First Flight) and Gene Molloy and Jay Pirtle (tie, Second Flight).
---
Senior Men's Golf Association Championship
Dates: Sept. 29, Oct. 5
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Overall Champion — Walter Lindsey, minus 6.
First Flight — 1, (tie) John Holt, minus 3; Mick Mongold, minus 3; 3, (tie) Darrell Chase, John McDaniel.
Second Flight — 1, (tie) Gene Molloy, Jay Pirtle; 3, (tie) Dale Eppler, Gene Carpenter.
Closest to the Pin (Sept. 29) — Joe Elliott, Walter Lindsey, Jay Pirtle, John McKinley.
Closest to the Pin (Oct. 5) — No. 4: Jay Pirtle; No. 6: John McDaniel; No. 8: John McDaniel; No. 11: Walter Lindsey; No. 13: John McDaniel.