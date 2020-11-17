Ashad Walker scored 19 of his 33 points in the first quarter to spark the Tyler High Lions to an 88-67 victory over Longview Spring Hill on Tuesday in a boys basketball game at the THS JV gym.
The victory moves the Lions to 1-1, while the Panthers go to 0-1.
The Lions’ small ball was working to perfection with the a press, forcing the Panthers into numerous turnovers.
Walker hit 4 of 6 3-point attempts in the first quarter.
His outburst helped the Lions to a 29-19 first-quarter lead. The Panthers got within five in the third quarter, but no closer.
Malik Ray added 17 points for Tyler. Others scoring for the Lions were Kyron Key (9), Shakavon Brooks (8), Darrell Warren (8), Kaylon Crear (7) and Christopher Clark (6).
Luke Hurst led the Panthers with 17 points, followed by Noah Beckett (16) and Tyrese Jones (11).
Also scoring for SH were Kayden Miller (8), Marshall Lipsey (80, Curtis Crowe (5) and Brennan Ferguson (2).
Brooks led the Lions with 13 rebounds with Crear adding 10. Walker, Ray, Warren and Key each had five boards.
Lipsey had 10 rebounds for the Panthers while Jones had eight. Beckett added six boards with Crowe and Easton Ballard garnering four each.
The Lions return to play on Friday, hosting Rockwell-Heath.
