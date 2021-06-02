AUSTIN — Rains was one out from getting back to another state championship game.
But when Bishop tied it up in the top of the seventh, Rains had to lean on the experience it has gained during its previous trips to the UIL State Tournament.
Chanlee Oakes, who is one of the Ladycats who has played in three consecutive state tournaments, delivered a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to give Rains a 2-1 win over Bishop in the Class 3A semifinals Wednesday morning at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
“We’re just resilient,” Rains head coach Scott Delozier said. “We put them through the ringer this year and played a lot of tough games. That’s what it comes down to. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy down here, because when you’re down here, you’re good.”
Both pitchers — Rains’ Sage Hoover and Bishop’s Andrea Martinez — made it difficult on the opposition throughout the contest.
Four errors by Bishop created extra chances for the Ladycats. The final error came in the bottom of the seventh that allowed Lynzee Hague to reach and advance to second to lead off the inning. Leo Terry struck out and Avery Songer lined out to the shortstop for the second out.
That brought Oakes to the plate.
“Well really, I thought they were fixing to walk me because I made pretty good contact all day,” Oakes said. “I just kept telling myself that you’ve been here before, it’s no big deal. It’s just another game, another at-bat.”
Oakes sent the first pitch to left-center field, and it got down as the Bishop outfielders made a strong effort to extend the game. That allowed Hague to come home for the winning run.
“We had a little plan going up there,” Delozier said. “Because they had an open base, we thought well they’re going to give her one pitch and then they’re going to walk her. And we said if she throws it to the plate, crush it, and she did. That’s the senior coming out in her right there.”
“When I hit it, I was like oh no, I just popped it up, might be in trouble,” Oakes said. “It wasn’t as good as winning state, but it was pretty close. It felt great to walk it off like that.”
Oakes finished 2-for-4 with the double and RBI.
Both pitchers took no-hitters into the fourth inning. Kieara Cruz had a two-out single for Bishop, but Hoover came back with a strikeout to get out of the inning.
Rains got its first two hits in the bottom of the fourth as Oakes singled and scored on an RBI double by Landry Lewers.
The score remained at 1-0 until the seventh. Rains loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth but was unable to get a run across.
In the top of the seventh, Hoover opened with a strikeout. Emily Taylor walked, and Mia Tamez followed with a single. Maddy Pena, who made a diving catch in left field earlier in the game, had a bunt single to load the bases. Hannah Griffith grounded to the shortstop Terry, who fired the ball home for the second out. Alinna Cruz then worked a full count before drawing the walk to tie the score. Hoover then struck out Martinez to keep the game tied, setting up the dramatic ending.
“Well, I hope it’s not that intense tomorrow, because I’m pretty sure all of us were about to be sick in the dugout,” Oakes said. “It was awesome.”
Hoover allowed one run on four hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks, and the Rains defense didn’t commit an error in the contest.
“It was outstanding,” Delozier said. “When you have a good combination of great pitching and great defense, it’s really hard to beat. We were very proud of Sage. She did an outstanding job.”
Martinez allowed one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk for Bishop.
Pena led the Lady Badgers (31-4-2) with two hits.
Oakes and Lewers had multiple hits for Rains and the two RBIs for the Ladycats.
Rains (38-1) will go for its second consecutive state title against either Diboll or Holliday at 1 p.m. Thursday. Rains advanced to the 4A semifinals in 2018 and won the 3A title in 2019. There was no state tournament in 2020.