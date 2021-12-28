Jake Carlile had 28 points and 18 rebounds as Tyler HEAT took a 66-44 victory over All Saints Tuesday morning in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Basketball Classic.
The score was tied at 4-4 early when Tyler HEAT went on a 7-0 run. Tyler HEAT eventually built its lead to 22-9 and led 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Tyler HEAT led 33-20 at halftime and built its lead to 44-23 in the third quarter before an 8-0 All Saints run led by Cullen Walker and Mill Walters.
Jackson Tomlin had a steal and layup in the final seconds to give Tyler HEAT a 46-31 lead after three quarters.
Tyler HEAT opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run and never looked back.
Walker led All Saints with 21 points and eight rebounds. Paul Ceccoli, Dawson Thames and Walters all had 6 points. Bryce Patrick and Drew Jackson each scored 2 points, and Cameron Reid added 1 point.
Tomlin had 14 points, eight steals and five assists for Tyler HEAT. Brayden Cox scored 8 points. Cade Morgan and David Rowe each had 5 points, and Thomas Barham, Waker Hartman and Andrew Barham all had 2 points.
BROOK HILL 55, WHITEHOUSE 35
Three Brook Hill players scored in double figures as the Guard took a 55-35 win over Whitehouse.
Hermann Herder-Conde finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Grayson Murry had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Brady Callens had 13 points.
Whitehouse had trouble scoring early as Brook Hill jumped out to a 12-2 lead. Dylan Acker got an old-fashioned 3-point play with 1.5 seconds on the clock to cut the score to 12-5.
Whitehouse picked up the scoring in the second quarter and cut the score to 22-18 before a 3-point play by Murry gave the Guard a 25-18 lead at halftime.
A long two by Max Clemons cut the score to 31-30 late in the third quarter before baskets by Murry and Herder-Conde gave the Guard a 35-30 elad heading into the fourth quarter.
Brook Hill opened the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run to pull away.
Keller Smith led Whitehouse with 15 points. Bryson Hawkins had 5 points. Jayden Brandon and Isaac Lacy each scored points, Acker 3 and Clemons and Caedmon Humphrey 2 each.
Noah Langemeier had 8 points for Brook Hill, and Von Dawson added 2 points.
CUMBERLAND ACADEMY 60, ARP 40
A 17-0 run late in the second half helped the Cumberland Academy Knights pull away for a 60-40 win over Arp in the first game on Tuesday.
After two straight floaters by Michael Brager for Arp cut the Cumberland lead to 39-36 with 1:45 left in the third quarter, Arp didn’t score again until there was 2:30 left in the game as Brager scored inside to cut Cumberland’s lead to 56-38.
Jeremiah Whitmore led Cumberland with 18 points and six steals. Micah Robinson had 15 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Harden had 14 points and 7 points. Ronnie Jones had 6 points and 10 rebounds. Cedrick Granberry scored 5 points. Ross Wall, who picked up his fourth foul late in the second quarter, finished with 2 points, six rebounds and seven assists without fouling out.
Kadaylon Williams led Arp with 20 points and six steals. Brager had 10 points and eight rebounds. Robert Draper scored 4 points, and A.J. Arrington, Blake Florence and Frank Smith all had 2 points.
Arp was 5 of 18 from the free-throw line in the first half. There was a point in the first half where the two teams were a combine 0-for-10 from the charity stripe.
Wednesday’s schedule is Cumberland Academy vs. All Saints, 10 a.m.; Arp vs. Brownsboro, 11:15 a.m.; Houston Legacy vs. Bullard, 12:30 p.m.; Lindale vs. Brook Hill, 1:45 p.m.; Whitehouse vs. Tyler HEAT, 5:30 p.m.; and Tyler High vs. Tyler Legacy, 6:45 p.m.