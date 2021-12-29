An old-fashioned rivalry topped off the 20-game schedule of the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic on Wednesday night.
The Lions and Red Raiders took to the hardwoods with Tyler High coming out on top 66-41.
THS was the only 3-0 team in the Classic as the Lions improve to 13-6 on the season. The Red Raiders were 0-3 in the Classic and are 1-17 on the season.
The contest was much closer than the first meeting on Nov. 30, a 74-27 win by the Lions.
Bryson Hill led the Blue & White with a double double — 23 points and 10 rebounds. He added two blocks and a steal while hitting 8 of 11 at the free throw line.
Jabari Harris added 15 points (4 of 4 from free throw line) and Derrick McFall pitched in 11 points.
After trailing early, the Red Raiders took two leads in the third quarter — 28-27 on a 3-pointer by Nick Vasso and 30-29 on a bucket by Vasso.
Hill put the Lions ahead for good, 31-30, with two free throws.
Jadin Hambrick led the Red Raiders with 11 points while adding six rebounds. Cayden Callier and Vasso were next with eight and seven points, respectively.
Others scoring for the Lions were Marquette Martin (5), Marquette Mosley (4), Jamarcus Battee (4), Shakavon Brooks (2) and Christopher Turner-Griffin getting the loudest ovation when he scored the final bucket of the game for two points.
McFall added seven rebounds with Battee adding five. Brooks and Harris had four boards each. Martin had five steals with Mosley getting three.
Also scoring for the Red Raiders were Jayden Jones (6), Andrew Hunter (4), Triston Jones (4) and Luke Anderson (1).
Hunter led Legacy with eight rebounds and a block, while Callier and Vasso each had four boards. KJ Jennings had three steals.
The Lions led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime. The Red Raiders pulled within 37-32 entering the final period.
Several of the Lions football players, who are also on the basketball team, were invited to the Alabama football practice and attended on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Martin, Xavier Smith and McFall all returned in time, but Ashad Walker and Montrell Wade were late in returning and THS coach Justin Johnson did not dress them for the game. They watched from the stands.
Tyler returns to play on Jan. 7, hosting ILTexas Arlington, while the Red Raiders are scheduled to host Mesquite Horn on Jan. 4.