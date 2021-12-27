Tyler, sparked by recent callup Derrick McFall, scored the first 11 points of overtime to register a 62-55 win over Smith County opponent Lindale on Monday in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College.
The two teams are back in action on Tuesday with Lindale (7-8) meeting another Rose City team, Tyler Legacy, at 5:30 p.m. and the Lions (10-6) taking on Brownsboro at 8 p.m. All games are at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
“I was proud of my team tonight,” Tyler coach Justin Johnson said. “We have preached fighting through adversity and they did that. I was proud of their effort.”
In the fourth quarter, Lindale’s Cole Collinsworth swished a free throw with 13.2 seconds showing to put the Eagles ahead 51-50.
The Lions worked the ball to Ashad Walker who was double-teamed. He passed to Bryson Hill, who was fouled with 2.8 seconds on the clock. Hill, son of former John Tyler High School standout Bobbye Hill, hit the first shot for a 51-51 tie, but missed the second and Lindale rebounded with 1.3 seconds showing.
After a timeout, the Eagles worked a play that got the ball to Ryder Johnson, who just missed a 3-pointer from the sideline at the buzzer.
The Lions got the tip as the extra period began and McFall went to work. He drove high to the basket for a layup that gave his team a 53-51 advantage.
Hill rebounded a Lindale miss and McFall went up for a nice right side lane jumper for a 55-51 lead. Xavier Tatum followed with a rebound of an Eagle shot and Walker was fouled on his made bucket. He completed the three-point play for the 58-51 advantage.
The Lions continued to score as Hill made a bucket and Shakavon Brooks and McFall each made free throws for the 62-51 lead.
Walter Smith and Johnson made the final baskets of the game for the Eagles.
Walker led the Lions with 18 points, followed by McFall with 15. Hill was also in double figures with 12 points. Others scoring for Tyler were Jabari Harris (8), Jamarcus Battee (6) and Brooks (3).
Hill had eight rebounds, followed by Battee (7), Harris (5), Tatum (5), Brooks (4) and McFall (4).
Lindale, with famous alum Pat Mahomes cheering in the stands, was led by Smith with 15 points, followed by Taegan Terry with 11 and Johnson with 10.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Collinsworth (7), Colby Wood (6), Justin Farris (2), Amare Baptiste (2) and Colton Widemon (2).
Johnson led the Eagles with nine boards. Smith added six.
Lindale was 9 of 16 at the free throw line, while the Lions were 17 of 31.
HOUSTON LEGACY 76, JACKSONVILLE 51
Four players scored in double figures as Legacy the School of Sport Sciences took a 76-51 win over Jacksonville on Monday night.
Kameron Burton came off the bench and hit five 3-pointers to finish with 18 points and six rebounds for the Titans.
Dionjahe Thomas, whose offers include Florida Atlantic and Louisiana, scored 14 points. Fred Payne, who has offers from Louisiana, North Texas, Tulane and more, had 12 points and four steals. Jaret Valencia, who has been offered by Creighton, Houston, Loyola Marymount, Missisippi State and Pacific had 10 points, five rebounds and five blocks.
Vito High led Jacksonville with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Kmari Gipson had 12 points, and Karmelo Clayborne scored 11 points. Jermaine Taylor and Devin McCuin scored 5 points each, and Taylor also grabbed 10 rebounds, and Davarian Boyd added 4 points.
Jacksonville jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but Houston Legacy responded with a 12-0 run. Jacksonville tied the score at 12 on a jumper by High before Payne scored twice in the final 48 seconds to give Houston Legacy a 16-12 lead after the first quarter.
The Titans led 37-27 at halftime and 63-38 after three quarters.
Other scorers for Houston Legacy were Jevon Hill (6), Jaden Gallien (5), Julius Morris (5), Ma’syn Howell (4) and Khalil Mars (2).
Jacksonville will play Bullard at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, and Houston Legacy will take on TACA at 1:45 p.m.