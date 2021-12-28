Brownsboro jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the nightcap of the second day of the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic.
Tyler coach Justin Johnson then put on the fullcourt press to turn things around as the Lions registered a 61-47 win on Tuesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus.
The Lions improve to 12-6 on the season, while the Bears fall to 15-3.
Both teams are scheduled to play on the third day of the tourney on Wednesday as Brownsboro meets Arp at 11:15 a.m. and the Lions take on rival Tyler Legacy at 6:45 p.m. The Jacksonville vs. Longview game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled due to COVID-19 in the Lobos program.
Lane Epperson’s 3-pointer gave Brownsboro a 12-0 lead with 3:04 to go in the first quarter. Kyron Key, who led the Lions with 14 points, drained a trey for Tyler’s first points at 2:29 of the period.
THS took a 14-12 lead with 5:21 of the second when Marquette Mosley hit a bucket.
Key had four 3-pointers in the contest. Bryson Hill had a double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, along with three blocks.
Derrick McFall hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Aiden Hardin led the Bears with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.
Gekayle Baker added nine points and seven boards for Brownsboro and Aiden Green had eight points and seven rebounds.
Montrell Wade had four blocks for the Lions and Ashad Walker had three.
