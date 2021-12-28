Walter Smith scored 28 points and grabbed six rebounds as Lindale took a 77-60 win over Tyler Legacy Tuesday in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Basketball Classic.
Smith hit five of the 11 made 3-pointers for the Eagles, who shot 55 percent from downtown.
Legacy also made 10 threes — seven from Nick Vasso, who finished with 31 points and six rebounds.
Legacy was up 6-5 early before Smith guided an 8-0 Lindale run. Smith made a layup in the final 10 seconds to give Lindale a 17-12 lead after the first quarter.
Lindale led 37-28 at halftime.
With the score at 42-35 after a corner triple from Vasso, Lindale’s Taegan Terry and Smith knocked down consecutive threes to spark an 11-0 run. Lindale led 55-39 after three quarters.
The Red Raiders got the score to 70-60, but Lindale ended the game with seven straight points in the final 1:07.
Ryder Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for Lindale. Terry had 11 points and six assists. Colby Wood had 9 points and six rebounds. Other scorers were Ayden Pierson (6), Amare Baptise (4), Cole Collinsworth (4) and Justin Farris (2).
Andrew Hunter had 14 points and four assists for Legacy. Other scorers were Jones (7), KJ Jennings (4), Cayden Callier (2) and Jadin Hambrick (2).
JACKSONVILLE 88, BULLARD 67Three Indians scored at least 20 points as Jacksonville took an 88-67 win over Bullard on Tuesday night.
Vito High had 28 points and four steals. Jermaine Taylor had 26 points and nine rebounds. Karmelo Clayborne had 21 points, 12 assists and seven steals.
Kmari Gipson (11) and Davarian Boyd (2) accounted for the rest of Jacksonville’s scoring.
Jacksonville finished with 17 steals, while Bullard had just two takeaways.
Bullard jumped out to a 20-14 lead to end the first quarter.
With Bullard up 27-23, Clayborne had a drive to the basket, and High turned a steal into a dunk to tie the game at 27. Bullard went up 32-31 before High and Bullard’s Drake Kress traded 3-pointers to make the score 35-34 in favor of the Panthers with 1:17 to play in the half. Jacksonville ended the half on a 9-0 run with Clayborne scoring as time expired to give the Indians a 43-35 halftime lead.
The Indians opened the lead to 64-52 after three quarters and then scored 24 points in the fourth.
Bullard took an 80-67 win over Jacksonville Dec. 2 in the Athens Tournament.
Jeffery Brooks led Bullard with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Kress had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Garrett Nuckolls had 10 points and eight assists. Other scorers were Owen Thompson (6), Layne Alexander (6), Cason Craig (4) and Hayden Medley (2).
Wednesday’s schedule is Cumberland Academy vs. All Saints, 10 a.m.; Arp vs. Brownsboro, 11:15 a.m.; Houston Legacy vs. Bullard, 12:30 p.m.; Lindale vs. Brook Hill, 1:45 p.m.; Whitehouse vs. Tyler HEAT, 5:30 p.m.; and Tyler High vs. Tyler Legacy, 6:45 p.m.
