Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.