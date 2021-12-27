Garrett Nuckolls and Jeffery Brooks each scored 21 points as Bullard took a 62-40 win over Tyler Legacy in the final game of the opening day of the Wagstaff Classic Monday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Nuckolls also had seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, and Brooks had nine rebounds.
Legacy led 6-4 early before Brooks scored on an assists from Nuckolls, and then Owen Thompson and Nuckolls connected on consecutive triples. Legacy’s Jayden Jones and Bullard’s Drake Kress each traded threes and then Triston Jones and Jadin Hambrick scored for the Red Raiders to cut the score to 15-14 after the first quarter.
Nick Vasso opened the second quarter with a three to put Legacy in front. The Panthers used a 7-0 run to take a 23-19 lead.
After a triple by Legacy’s Andrew Hunter cut the score to 23-22, Bullard went on a 10-2 run, capped by a deep triple from Nuckolls to give the Panthers a 33-24 lead at halftime.
Bullard outscored Legacy 29-16 in the second half to finish with a 62-40 final.
Vasso led Legacy with 12 points, and Jayden Jones had 10 points. Other scorers were Hunter (7), Cayden Callier (4), Hambrick (3), Triston Jones (2) and Ka’Darius McMiller (2).
Thompson had 10 points and four steals for Bullard. Kress and Hayden Medley each had 4 points, and Cason Craig added 2 points.
Tyler Legacy will play Lindale at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Bullard will take on Jacksonville at 6:45 p.m.
HOUSTON LEGACY 76, JACKSONVILLE 51
Four players scored in double figures as Legacy the School of Sport Sciences took a 76-51 win over Jacksonville on Monday night.
Kameron Burton came off the bench and hit five 3-pointers to finish with 18 points and six rebounds for the Titans.
Dionjahe Thomas, whose offers include Florida Atlantic and Louisiana, scored 14 points. Fred Payne, who has offers from Louisiana, North Texas, Tulane and more, had 12 points and four steals. Jaret Valencia, who has been offered by Creighton, Houston, Loyola Marymount, Missisippi State and Pacific had 10 points, five rebounds and five blocks.
Vito High led Jacksonville with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Kmari Gipson had 12 points, and Karmelo Clayborne scored 11 points. Jermaine Taylor and Devin McCuin scored 5 points each, and Taylor also grabbed 10 rebounds, and Davarian Boyd added 4 points.
Jacksonville jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but Houston Legacy responded with a 12-0 run. Jacksonville tied the score at 12 on a jumper by High before Payne scored twice in the final 48 seconds to give Houston Legacy a 16-12 lead after the first quarter.
The Titans led 37-27 at halftime and 63-38 after three quarters.
Other scorers for Houston Legacy were Jevon Hill (6), Jaden Gallien (5), Julius Morris (5), Ma’syn Howell (4) and Khalil Mars (2).
Jacksonville will play Bullard at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, and Houston Legacy will take on TACA at 1:45 p.m.