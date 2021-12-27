Brook Hill, Brownsboro and Arp all picked up wins in the morning session of the Wagstaff Classic Monday at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
BROWNSBORO 43, WHITEHOUSE 42
Jacob Hopson was fouled with 0.6 seconds remaining and made the second free throw to lift Brownsboro to a 43-42 win over Whitehouse.
Brownsboro led 42-38 with just more than a minute to play. Max Clemons scored on a drive to the basket with 1:03 to play to cut the score to 42-40. DeCarlton Wilson found Jayden Brandon for the tie with 21 seconds left to tie the score at 42.
Aiden Hardin led Brownsboro with 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Hopson had 9 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Brownsboro led 8-4 early before the Wildcats ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run with even of the points coming from Isaac Lacy off the bench.
Lacy finished with a game-high 13 points.
With Whitehouse leading 18-13, the Bears went on a 6-0 run as Hopson hit two free throws and Hardin made two straight baskets to give Brownsboro the lead.
Clemons answered with two free throws before Lane Epperson scored as time expired to send Brownsboro into halftime with a 21-20 lead. The Bears led 31-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bryson Hawkins knocked down a pull-up jumper to open the fourth quarter to tie the score. The Bears regained the lead with a basket from Ty Tyillison. After a Hawkins free throw cut the score to 33-32, Brownsboro went on a 7-0 run to lead 40-32 with 5:04 remaining. Whitehouse responded with a 6-0 run to cut the score to 40-38 with 2:45 on the clock.
Wilson had 10 points for Whitehouse. Hawkins and Brandon had 7 points each, and Brandon blocked four shots. Clemons had 4 points, and Emmanuel Dews added 1 points.
Michael Fitzgerald scored 7 points for Brownsboro. Jordan Hoover scored 5 points. Tillison had 4 points. Gekyle Baker and Aiden Green had 3 points each, and Epperson added 2 points.
BROOK HILL 79, CUMBERLAND ACADEMY 37
Brady Callens poured in 27 points and was one of four Brook Hill players in double figures as the Guard rolled to a 79-37 win over Cumberland Academy.
Grayson Murry had 16 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Noah Langemeier and Hermann Herder-Conde had 12 points each, and Langemeier had six assists.
The score was 7-5 with less than four minutes left in the first quarter. Brook Hill then went on a 16-0 run to lead 23-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Brook Hill led 49-17 at halftime and 66-28 after three quarters.
Colton Carson had 8 points and seven rebounds for the Guard, and Beck Langemeier added 4 points and five assists.
Micah Robinson led Cumberland with 9 points. Isaiah Harden, Jeremiah Whitmore, Ross Wall and Cedrick Granberry all had 6 points. Casey Shaw scored 3 points, and Jordan Erwin added 1 points.
ARP 61, ALL SAINTS 55
A 20-point fourth quarter lifted the Arp Tigers to a 61-55 win over All Saints in the opening game of the Wagstaff Classic.
Down 42-41 entering the final quarter, Arp opened the period with an 11-2 run. Arp eventually got the lead to double digits, 57-46. All Saints battled back to cut the score to 60-55 but that was with just 4 seconds to play.
Kadaylon Williams had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Arp (8-1). Michael Brager scored 13 points. Blake Florence and Tristen Robbins had 8 points each, and Florence had nine rebounds. A.J. Arrington had 6 points and eight rebounds. Robert Draper had 5 points and nine rebounds, and Colin George added 2 points.
Cullen Walker had 22 points and eight rebounds for All Saints. Bryce Patrick had 12 points, five assists and three steals. Cameron Reid had 9 points and nine rebounds. Mill Walters scored 6 points, and Drew Jackson, Paul Ceccoli and Dawson Thames all chipped in with 2 points.
All Saints jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led 14-6 before a 7-0 Arp run. All Saints led 16-13 after the first quarter and 30-28 at halftime.
The win was No. 397 for Arp head coach Joe Crawford.
TACA 92, TYLER HEAT 32
The Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes, which features four players with Division I offers, rolled to a 92-32 win over Tyler HEAT.
CJ Luster, who has offers from New Mexico State, Rice and UTEP, had 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Bralyn Smith, who has an LSU offer, finished with 17 points and five assists. Robert Jennings — a three-star Texas Tech signee — finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Cole Franklin is the other member of the Storm with a Division, and he had 8 points and 11 rebounds.
Darkaun King also had 8 points for TACA, and Kalen White had 7 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Oxford scored 6 points. Garrett Walker had 5 points, and Davien Taylor and Razi Taylor had 2 points each.
Jake Carlile led Tyler HEAT with 19 points. Brayden Cox and Waker Harman each had 4 points. Andrew Barham and Cade Morgan each had 2 points, and Thomas Barham added 1 point.
TACA led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter, 38-16 at halftime and 64-25 after three quarters.
Tuesday’s schedule is Arp vs. Cumberland Academy, 10 a.m.; All Saints vs. Tyler HEAT, 11:15 a.m.; Whitehouse vs. Brook Hill, 12:30 p.m.; Houston Legacy vs. TACA, 1:45 p.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Lindale, 5:30 p.m.; Bullard vs. Jacksonville, 6:45 p.m.; and Brownsboro vs. Tyler High, 8 p.m.