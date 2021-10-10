Whitehouse 3, Tyler 0
WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 3-0 win over the Tyler Lions on Friday in a District 16-5A volleyball match at C.L. Nix Arena.
Whitehouse won 25-7, 25-9, 25-18.
Standouts for the LadyCats were Macy Cabell (3 aces, 17 assists), Megan Cooley (11 kills, 13 digs), Maddie Herrington (6 kills, 13 digs), Paige Cooley (5 kills) and Shayla Hinton (5 kills).
Whitehouse also won the JV (25-8, 25-6), 9A (25-19, 25-7) and 9B (25-7, 25-13) matches.
The LadyCats (15-17, 3-2) are scheduled to host Nacogdoches on Tuesday. The JV/Ninth matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.
The Lady Lions (8-26, 2-3) are slated to visit Huntsville on Tuesday. Varsity match is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall 3, Tyler Legacy 0
The Rockwall Lady Jackets scored a 3-0 win over the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders on Friday in a District 10-6A volleyball at the Legacy Gymnasium.
Rockwall won 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.
The Lady Raiders fall to 16-6 overall and 3-3 in district. Rockwall goes to 21-13 and 8-0.
Tyler Legacy plays at Rockwall-Heath at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rockwall is scheduled to host Mesquite Horn at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brownsboro 3, Mabank 0
MABANK — The No. 16 Brownsboro Bearettes defeated the Mabank Lady Panthers in a District 14-4A volleyball match on Friday,
The Bearettes won 25-15, 25-7, 25-20.
Brownsboro leaders were: Allie Cooper (14 points, 14 kills, 4 digs, 1 block), Rilee Rinehart (30 assists, 8 points, 3 kills, 1 dig), Khayla Garrett (10 digs, 6 points, 4 kills, 1 block), Lindsey Berasano (13 points, 6 digs, 1 kill), Khyra Garrett (4 points, 2 kills, 1 dig), Tori Hooker (2 kills, 1 point), Tyikeah McKenzie (3 points, 2 kills), Maddie Hernandez (7 digs) and Riley Cawthon (2 kills, 3 digs).
The Bearettes are 20-6 overall and 4-1 in district. Brownsboro is scheduled to visit Athens on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Bullard 3, Chapel Hill 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Bullard Lady Panthers captured a 3-0 District 16-4A win over the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs.
Bullard won 25-16, 25-18, 25-14.
Lady Panther leaders were: Emily Bochow (9 kills, 2 blocks), Olivia Anderson (8 kills, 11 digs), Campbell Clark (6 kills), Taylor Clark (28 assists, 5 digs), Callie Bailey (11 digs) and Grace O’Bannon (6 digs).
Bullard won both the JV (25-9, 25-18) and freshmen (22-25, 25-23, 25-16) matches.
Bullard (21-9 overall, 7-1 in district) is scheduled to host Kilgore at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Panthers will celebrate Senior Night.
Lindale 3, Henderson 0
HENDERSON — The Lindale Lady Eagles won a District 16-4A volleyball match, 3-1, over the Henderson Lady Lions on Friday.
Lindale took the match 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25.
Lady Eagle leaders were middle blocker Brenley Philen (7 blocks, 15 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace), outside hitter Ellie Watkins (10 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace), Maddox Lay (7 kills, 1 dig), Kayli Vickery (6 kills, 1 dig), Reagan Cates (5 kills), Brooke Tweedell (5 kills, 3 digs, 1 block), Libero Alondra Romero (15 digs, 3 assists), Preslie Walters (6 digs), setter Anna Ivy (23 assists, 7 digs, 1 kill) and Tatum Woodard (20 assists, 5 digs).
The Lady Eagles improve to 6-2 in district and 17-16.
Lindale has a bye on Tuesday and will resume play on Friday, hosting Longview Spring Hill in a 4:30 p.m. match.
Rusk 3, Jasper 0
JASPER — The Rusk Lady Eagles downed Jasper 3-0 on Friday in District 17-4A volleyball.
Rusk won 25-14, 25-21, 25-15.
"The girls played awesome tonight," Rusk coach Tonya Kelly said. "They came out excited and kept their energy the entire match. They played every point like it was game point. I’m so proud of these girls."
Lady Eagles leaders were: Kayce Johnson (18 kills, 9 blocks), Hadley Kelly (6 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs), Faith Long (13 assists, 4 kills) and Kara Wofford (5 kills).
Rusk (18-14, 3-1) plays host to Carthage at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Harmony 3, Quitman 0
HARMONY —The Harmony Lady Eagles defeated the Quitman Lady Bulldogs 3-0 on Friday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Eagles won 25-20, 25-22, 25-14.
Leaders for Harmony (24-2, 4-1) were: Jenci Seahorn (12 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks), Lanie Trimble (11 assists, 6 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces), Rendi Seahorn (5 digs, 5 aces, 4 blocks, 4 kills), Gabby Hector (9 assists, 4 digs), Grace Kalenak (7 digs), Lillie Jones (7 digs), Addie Young (4 digs) and Danielle (2 digs, 1 kill).
Harmony is scheduled to visit Winona for a 5 p.m. match on Tuesday.
Mount Vernon 3, Mineola 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Mineola Lady Jackets lost a tight District 13-3A volleyball match to Mount Vernon on Friday.
Mount Vernon won 3-2 (25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 26-28, 18-16).
Mineola leaders were: Mylee Fischer (18 kills, 19 assists, 8 digs, 9 blocks), Jocelyn Whitehead (9 kills, 5 digs), Olivia Hughes (13 kills, 23 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks), Kenleigh Aguirre (32 digs) and Madison Bloodworth (16 digs).
Sabine 3, Gladewater 1
GLADEWATER — The Sabine Lady Cardinals downed the Gladewater Lady Bears 3-1 on Friday in a District 15-3A volleyball match.
Sabine won 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18.
Leaders for Gladewater were: Alise Sanders (6 kills, 3 blocks), Kiyah Bell (7 kills, 6 assist, 2 blocks), Zakeighlyn Williams (4 kills, 5 blocks), Zandy Tyeskie (2 kills, 13 assist), Sydney Keller (17 digs), Hadassah Balcorta (12 digs), Kiyona Parker (4 kills, 8 digs) and Gracie George (8 digs).
Hawkins 3, Union Grove 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks remained unbeaten in District 19-2A play with a 3-0 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions on Friday.
Hawkins (21-3, 8-0) won 25-20, 25-13, 25-19.
Leaders for the Lady Hawks were: Makena Warren (10 kills, 5 digs), Lynli Dacus (7 kills), Tenley Conde (7 kills), Jordyn Warren (18 assists, 5 digs) and Trinity Hawkins (11 assists).
Hawkins is scheduled to play at Leverett's Chapel on Tuesday with the JV beginning at 5 p.m. UG is slated to travel to Price to meet Carlisle on Tuesday.
Overton 3, Carlisle 1
PRICE — The Overton Lady Mustangs defeated the Carlisle Lady Indians 3-1 on Friday in a District 19-2A volleyball match.
Overton won 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-12.
The Lady Mustangs (22-11, 6-2) were led by Mary Fenter (18 kills, 26 digs, 4 aces), Kaley McMillian (4 kills, 17 digs, 32 assists, 3 aces), Alex Brown (8 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces) and Kayla Nobles (14 kills, 1 block, 4 digs).
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Big Sandy on Tuesday. Carlisle is scheduled to host Union Grove on Tuesday.