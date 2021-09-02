WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse opened its volleyball tournament with a sweep of New Diana (25-15, 25-18) on Thursday morning inside C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
After New Diana scored the first point, Whitehouse gained a 6-4 lead. The Ladycats then reeled off a 12-3 run to lead 22-7.
After New Diana rallied to cut the score to 24-15, Megan Cooley put down a kill on an assist from Macy Cabell to take the opening set.
New Diana scored first again in the second set. The second set was tight throughout with Whitehouse leading 12-11 then 14-12 aand 16-13 before going on a 6-1 spurt to take a 22-14 lead. Maddie Herrington had two kills in the run, and Ashley Rhame and Cabell split the assists. Alexia Maynes, Kashaylan Hinton and Madyson Nunez also delivered kills during that stretch.
With the score at 24-18, Herrington closed the match for the Ladycats with a kill.
Friday’s pool play schedule for the arena is Rusk vs. Lindale, 10 a.m.; Big Sandy vs. Texas High, 11 a.m.; Big Sandy vs. Lindale, noon; Rusk vs. Texas High, 1 p.m.; Rusk vs. Big Sandy, 2 p.m.; and Texas High vs. Lindale, 3 p.m.
Friday’s pool play schedule for the auxiliary gym is Troup vs. Tyler High, 10 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Duncanville, 11 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Tyler High, noon; Troup vs. Duncanville, 1 p.m.; Troup vs. North Lamar, 2 p.m.; and Duncanville vs. Tyler High, 3 p.m.
Bracket play will be on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports