LINDALE — Coming off of a very competitive weekend in the Duncanville Volleyball Tournament of Champions, the Whitehouse Ladycats knew they had another tough challenge on Tuesday night against Lindale.
The Ladycats were able to complete the sweep of the Lady Eagles (25-23, 25-19, 25-16).
“That tournament really pushed us, and I wanted to see how we would respond and learn with just one day of practice in between,” Whitehouse head coach Britney Nordin said. “I was proud of the way we played. It’s a growing process, and it’s fun to see these girls grow each match.”
After falling behind 2-0 early, Whitehouse got into a rhythm, going on a 16-3 run. Megan Cooley, Alexia Maynes, Kassidy Meyer and Madyson Nunez had multiple kills and blocks in that run, while Macy Cabell and Ashley Rhame dished out the assists.
Lindale then went on an 8-0 run behind the serving of Preslie Walters to cut the score to 16-13. With the score at 24-20, Lindale picked up three straight points before a kill by Kashaylan Hinton gave Whitehouse the 25-23 win.
Whitehouse jumped ahead 5-2 in the second set as Maynes and Meyer teamed up for a block. Lindale then gained a 6-5 lead with the serving of Ellie Watkins.
With the Lady Eagles up 9-8, the Ladycats went on a 5-0 run and eventually led 16-11. Lindale then went on a 6-0 run with Alondra Romero providing two aces to give Lindale a 17-16 lead.
Whitehouse then used a set-closing 9-2 spurt as Cooley and Meyer teamed up for the winning block after each had kills for the 22nd and 23rd points.
Whitehouse jumped ahead 11-5 in the third set and never looked back.
Romero add three aces and 18 digs for Lindale. Anna Ivy and Tatum Woodard each had 12 assists. Watkins had 10 killls, and Brenley Philen had eight kills.
Lindale will be in the Van Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Whitehouse (5-3) will host Tyler Legacy at 6 p.m. Friday.